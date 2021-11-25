Dan Macey appointed new Chair of Constructing Excellence South West

Dan Macey, Director/Owner of Holistic Housing Solutions Ltd, has been appointed as Chair of Constructing Excellence South West (CESW) to lead the strategy for positive change in the region’s construction industry.

With a wealth of experience and knowledge in both new build and refurbishment sectors, and six years’ experience on the CESW board, Dan will work with the board and CESW partners to create and drive strategy that will positively shape the future of the industry in the South West.

Dan, who takes over the role from the previous Chair Andrew Goodenough, said: “Construction faces challenges around safety and hitting net zero carbon targets and we must come together collaboratively to find the solution.”

“I’m incredibly excited to step up to the challenge as the new Chair and continue the excellent work Andrew has done for the last two years to drive best practice in the industry and engage with all areas of the supply chain to support value over cost.

Andrew Carpenter, CEO of Constructing Excellence South West (CESW), said of the appointment: “Dan’s passion for collaborative working made the board’s decision unanimous. It’s also a reward for his longevity of service, having been on the board for six years, and he’s also the first non-client to have the Chair, so it’s a unique appointment too.

“We are looking forward to working with Dan to lead and support the sector in a period of major opportunity and allow the region to achieve its full potential.”

CESW is a cross-sector, cross-supply chain member-led organisation charged with driving the change agenda in construction. For more information, visit https://constructingexcellencesw.org.uk/ or call 01225 256002.