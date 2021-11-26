Daval Is a Finalist at Northern Design Awards 2021

Award-winning British designer and manufacturer of quality fitted furniture, Daval, is a finalist at the Northern Design Awards 2021, shortlisted for Amazing Space in the residential category.

The Northern Design Awards bring together designers, retailers and property developers in a celebration of Northern design and style, consisting of 22 prize categories across the commercial and residential sectors, one of which Daval is a finalist in. Judged by the best in the business including Linda Barker and Wayne Hemingway, these awards serve to recognise excellence across the North of England and are sponsored by Haywoods International and The Cheshire Magazine.

This bespoke garden room project is complete with outdoor kitchen living space in partnership with local oak building specialists, Paragon Oak. Both award-winning companies are based in West Yorkshire, a mere 11 miles apart, so it was easy for the lead designers to collaborate to create a Daval kitchen living space within a Paragon Oak oak-framed building for a manor house in West Yorkshire. This instantly added an extra dimension to the living and entertaining spaces available for family members and guests in the client’s rural property. The Mayfair kitchen in Talpa, a contemporary matt finish in taupe, is the ideal choice to complement the natural oak hues of the timber.

“With an upsurge in investing in the home and garden predicted for 2022, the luxury kitchen market is willing and able to support property owners and developers who are keen to optimise their surroundings as home comforts continue to be of prime importance. Hybrid and home working has brought new options to the work/life balance equation and we have been finding that flexible spaces are increasingly important. We have been getting requests to assist with an increasing number of personalised garden rooms, which underlines the desire for versatility along with a determination to optimise indoor outdoor living all year around,” said Simon Bodsworth, Managing Director at Daval.

Daval Furniture is a British designer and manufacturer of luxury fitted furniture, delivered to UK homes via a premium network of 100 independent Design Partners nationwide. Daval Furniture’s 100,000 sq. ft HQ is nestled in the heart of Yorkshire’s Colne Valley in the village of Slaithwaite. The company employs 70 staff with an annual turnover of £6m. It makes bespoke fitted furniture including kitchens, bedrooms and offices. The family-run business was founded by cabinet maker David Bodsworth and his wife Alyson in 1978.