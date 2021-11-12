Decarbonisation Summit at COP26 explores how cities, national governments and international bodies can influence policy to rapidly decarbonise

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham and OFGEM CEO, Jonathan Brearley, announced as Decarbonisation Summit panelists during COP26

Green.TV Media and SSE are delighted to announce Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, as a panelist at the Decarbonisation Summit being held on 9th/10th November, during COP26.

With Glasgow hosting the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference that commences this month, the inaugural Decarbonisation Summit will be addressed by Andy Burnham in a panel focused on how cities, national governments and international bodies can influence policy to rapidly decarbonise.

Greater Manchester’s vision of becoming carbon-neutral by 2038 was the UK’s city-region to launch a Clean Growth Mission, influencing progress and leading towards the next Industrial Revolution, through a zero-carbon economy.

Andy Burnham will be joined on the policy panel by Neil Kirkby, Managing Director for SSE Enterprise, live at the two-day summit at the Glasgow headquarters of SSE, alongside some of the most prominent voices in the climate change arena to engage, and better inform delegates on decarbonisation.

Jonathan Brearley, the Chief Executive of both OFGEM, the independent energy regulator for Great Britain, and the UK Regulators Network (UKRN) will feature on the energy panel at the Summit.

Brearley’s attendance at the Decarbonisation Summit follows a statement made by OFGEM¹ this week on the recent increase in wholesale gas prices that “continues to be a cause for concern” across the UK.

In addition to panels on Policy and Energy, the Decarbonisation Summit features a further seven panels: Air Travel, Automotive, Buildings & Architecture, Finance & Investment, Shipping and Science & Innovation. Speakers amongst these panels are represented by senior representatives from industry-leading organisations including Rolls Royce, Nestle, and Technation amongst many others.

Ade Thomas, Founder, Green.TV Media, said: “I’m delighted with the panel line-ups we have been able to announce for our first ever Decarbonisation Summit, building on our achievements from World EV Day and the EV Summit earlier this year.

The race to zero-emissions and finding solutions is well and truly on and with this event featuring as part of COP26, we are all well placed to power changes that are needed both here in the UK and globally.”

Nathan Sanders, Managing Director SSE Distributed Energy, said: “We are proud to be part of, and host such prestigious speakers for the Decarbonisation Summit in Glasgow.

“SSE is playing a leading role in enabling the transition we need to make as a society, to a low carbon world. We pride ourselves on the energy solutions we bring to businesses and organisations to deliver their decarbonisation of Energy, Heat and Transport.”

The Decarbonisation Summit’s speaker video content will be available across both the website, and via social media channels, both live, and on demand clips.

– https://www.decarbonisationsummit.com/

– https://twitter.com/Decarbon_Summit

– https://www.facebook.com/DecarbonisationSummit/

With in-person tickets having sold out, free online attendance tickets are available for each panel here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-decarbonisation-summit-2021-tickets-165111174969

The Decarbonisation Summit 2022

The Decarbonisation Summit will return in person coinciding with the COP27 summit in November 2022.

¹ OFGEM Statement https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/joint-statement-kwasi-kwarteng-business-and-energy-secretary-and-jonathan-brearley-ofgem-chief-executive

The wind turbine illustration for the Energy panel, and the mural for Gender, Diversity, & Decarbonisation.