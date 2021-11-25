Enerveo (formerly SSE Contracting) announces appointment of its new CEO

Enerveo, previously known as SSE Contracting, is delighted to announce the appointment of Zak Houlahan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st December 2021, following the sad passing of former CEO Stuart Chaston in August.

Zak has more than 15 years of extensive senior management experience in a range of industries, including Waste Management, Aviation Infrastructure and most latterly in Local Government Contracts as National Business Director – Environmental Services at Amey.

Announcing Zak’s appointment Neil Kirkby, Enerveo Executive Chair, said “I am thrilled to welcome Zak into Enerveo. Zak’s track record in business transformation, customer engagement and value generation will be a great fit with the Enerveo team. I know Zak is excited to build on the successes of the business and develop our business further, with a focus on further enhancing our employee experience, customer services and driving the Enerveo business to industry “best in class”.

Reflecting on his appointment, Zak Houlahan said “Enerveo is a fantastic business, with a deep talent pool and strong customer base, so I am delighted to be joining the team. The industry is entering a new era of growth, predominatly led by the drive for carbon zero and renewed focus on infrastructure. Enerveo’s standing in the industry places the team in an excellent position to support our existing customers and gain new partnership opportunities in the market. My goal, with the team’s support, is to lead Enerveo to even greater things.”