Expand Your Home & Lifestyle with a Daval Garden Room

Daval Furniture, award-winning British designer and manufacturer of quality fitted furniture, look ahead to SS22 with this bespoke garden room project complete with outdoor kitchen living space in partnership with local oak building specialists, Paragon Oak.

Both award-winning companies are based in West Yorkshire, a mere 11 miles apart, so it was easy for the lead designers to collaborate to create a Daval kitchen living space within a Paragon Oak oak-framed building for a manor house in West Yorkshire. This instantly added an extra dimension to the living and entertaining spaces available for family members and guests in the client’s rural property. The Mayfair kitchen in Talpa, a contemporary matt finish in taupe, is the ideal choice to complement the natural oak hues of the timber.

“We all really enjoyed working with Paragon Oak to install a made-to-measure kitchen to enhance indoor outdoor living for the client. We are very proud to partner with other experts in our vibrant local design community so that we can pool our knowledge and develop new concepts together. With an upsurge in investing in the home and garden predicted for 2022, the luxury kitchen market is willing and able to support property owners and developers who are keen to optimise their surroundings as home comforts continue to be of prime importance,” said Simon Bodsworth, Managing Director at Daval.

Daval was commissioned to design and install the custom made cabinetry and also sourced and supplied the fixtures and fittings including the dining table and chairs for the garden room.

“We are really pleased that our design team and Design Partners nationwide are being recognised as experts in creating lifestyle interiors in which custom-made kitchens play a key role. As sustainability is fast becoming a must-have element in all interior projects, we are proud that all our raw materials are sourced from reputable suppliers and that we have a closed-loop production system which minimises carbon emissions and waste products,” added James Bodsworth, Design Director at Daval.

Each Mayfair cabinet by Daval is sustainably sourced and takes a fresh approach to Scandi-style design, with a smooth matt finish slab doors which are easy to clean and maintain. Made-to-measure and made-to-order for every project to suit the property and the needs of the home owner, this classic u-shaped kitchen includes a floor-to-ceiling storage with an integrated fridge freezer and induction hob, deep drawers and generous cupboards for storage on the working side of the peninsula with room to seat four in comfort at the breakfast bar.

The Scandi theme continues with designer Wishbone seating, matt black knurled Buster + Punch cabinet pulls, industrial-style pendant lights and bespoke wall-mounted shelving. A breakfast bar with stylish rustic three-legged bar stools enhances the luxe minimalist feel of the space with marble-effect worktops, integrated fridge and a Neff induction hob