Farrans Construction has completed and handed over a purpose-built, 357 bed, nine-storey student accommodation project for F3 Group in Bristol city centre. The accommodation block between St Thomas’ Street and Mitchell Court has a total floor space of 8,575 sqm and amenities include a gym, study space, bike parking, cinema room and communal lounge.

The property is connected to the Bristol City’s District Heat Network as part of the overall sustainability strategy, achieving a BREEAM Excellent rating. The building, which consists of 322 en-suite cluster rooms and 35 studios, was designed by architects GSS.

Farrans Construction, a CRH company, is a leading building and civil engineering contractor with over 75 years’ experience of delivering world-class projects across the UK and Ireland. The company, which employs more than 500 people, has offices in London, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Belfast with further site offices connecting its regional network.

“The successful completion of our Bristol St Thomas Street project has been an important milestone for Farrans as it marks another fantastic addition to our student accommodation portfolio. We have achieved high quality throughout the building, enabling the students to move into one of the most modern and pristine accommodation facilities in the city. This building has sought to encourage time to be spent in social spaces, with a gym, cinema room, lounge and courtyard all designed to allow students to maximise and enjoy their time at university. We are currently onsite on a number of similar exciting projects across the UK and Ireland, including Library Street in Belfast and Live Oasis: Strato in Leeds,” said Cathal Montague, regional director for Farrans Construction.

“We deliver signature and often complex buildings which have an important role in our everyday lives, while also adding value to the communities that we work in through apprenticeships and training opportunities. During our time onsite we were involved in community initiatives including donating materials to support the build of a local garden. We also used our expertise to assist local authorities during a flooding incident near the site, supporting Avon Fire Rescue with a water diversion plan and using site equipment to speed up the rescue mission.”