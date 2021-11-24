Final Homes for Sale at New Development in Rochford

There are now only five homes available to buy at a new housing development in Rochford. Ashberry Homes is delivering 401 new homes at the Elizabeth Gardens development off Hall Road, to the west of the town.

All homes at the Rochford development have been sold on the first phase where 183 new homes were built and there are now just a handful of properties available on the second phase where 218 homes are being delivered. Elizabeth Gardens forms part of a wider 620-home scheme being delivered in partnership with Bellway, whose neighbouring 219-home Eastbury Park development is now complete. The remaining properties for sale at Elizabeth Gardens include a mix of four and five-bedroom houses.

“Elizabeth Gardens has proved to be an extremely popular development from the outset. One of the major factors that has attracted buyers is that it is a well-designed development with a wide mix of homes built to a very high standard,” said Kate Jones, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes.

“The quality of the development is demonstrated by the fact that Phil Taylor, the site manager at Elizabeth Gardens, has received a top industry award in recognition of his work at the development for two years running. Phil won his second NHBC (National House Building Council) Pride in the Job Quality Award for Elizabeth Gardens this year, reflecting his commitment to producing homes of outstanding quality.”

As part of the planning agreement for the 620-home scheme, Ashberry Homes and Bellway are providing significant funding for local services and infrastructure. More than £225,000 has been allocated for local healthcare, £15,000 for air quality measures, £60,000 to aid conservation in the area and £50,000 for road improvements. At least £3.5million will also be invested in local education.

“Building work is progressing well and we are on schedule to finish construction on the site by July 2022. A brand-new community is being formed at Elizabeth Gardens and we are looking forward to welcoming more and more residents to this sought-after neighbourhood. With only a few homes still available, I would encourage anyone considering living in this charming little town which has its own railway station and peaceful countryside on its doorstep, to get in touch,” Kate added.

There is currently a range of four and five-bedroom homes available at Elizabeth Gardens, with prices starting at £534,995.