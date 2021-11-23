Final Homes for Sale at New Development in Salisbury

There are just three homes now available to buy at a housing development in Salisbury where work is set to be completed next year. Bellway is building 82 new homes at Harnham Park, off Netherhampton Road, including 49 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 33 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

“Harnham Park has proved to be an incredibly popular development and our sales team has been inundated with enquiries from the outset. Construction work began on the site in June 2020 and we sold more than half of the homes in just six months following the release of the first plots in January this year. Now, we have sold 46 out of the 49 homes for sale on the development,” said Kim Caldwell, Sales Director at Bellway Wessex.

“Harnham Park has been in high demand from both local people and buyers looking to relocate from elsewhere. The broad appeal of the development has much to do with the fact that it is within walking distance of Salisbury city centre yet is very close to open countryside. Bellway has taken a disused storage yard and transformed it into a new residential development which is providing much-needed housing for the area. We are also creating an attractive area of public open space for people to enjoy.”

A four-bedroom detached Bowyer home is currently available to reserve at Harnham Park, priced at £469,995, while two further properties – a three-bedroom Thespian and the four-bedroom Goldsmith showhome – are yet to be released for sale.

“The first residents have recently moved onto the development and a new neighbourhood is taking shape. Work is due to finish by next summer when the final touches will be put on what we are confident will be a vibrant new neighbourhood which will make a lasting and positive contribution to the economy and daily life of Salisbury,” added Kim.

“There are three homes which are still available, one of which is the stunning Goldsmith showhome. I would advise anyone who still wants to secure a home on the outskirts of this charming city to contact us.”