Final Homes Snapped up at Colchester Development

Bellway is close to completing work on a development of 243 homes on the site of a former hospital in Colchester. The developer built 96 homes as part of the first phase of regeneration at Kingswood Heath, on land off Boxted Road which previously sat within the grounds of Severalls Hospital.

A further 128 homes being built by Bellway at Forest View, off Whitmore Drive, have been sold and construction work is nearing completion.

“Kingswood Heath is an important development for Colchester. Bellway has played a part in planning and delivering high-quality homes in a setting which has been sensitively designed. After starting work in 2016 and following consistently strong sales, we are now nearing the end of the development,” said Jenny Walker, Sales Director for Bellway Essex.

“The homes we have built range from apartments and coach houses through to townhouses and larger detached houses. There are 209 homes already occupied and the remaining residents will move into this new community over the coming months.

“Bellway remains committed to building homes, creating jobs and encouraging the local economy to thrive in Colchester. We have recently started work on a new development, Hollytree Walk, off Bromley Way and the first homes are available to purchase.”

Hollytree Walk will be a development of 145 homes that will provide two, three and four-bedroom houses. Prices currently start from £289,995.