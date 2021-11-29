Firm adds to their exclusive Cat® range

~ BNH one of first to add two new Cat 302.7 machines to their fleet ~

Plant hire and waste management firm Buckland Newton Hire (BNH) has increased its fleet of Cat machinery from exclusive Caterpillar® supplier Finning UK and Ireland, by adding two 302.7 mini excavators. The Dorset-based company managed to stay ahead of the curve by being one of the first companies to order this new machine.

BNH is not only one of the first companies to have the 302.7s, but it is also unique in Dorset by having a fleet of only Cat equipment, totalling 70 machines. The company cites the long-lasting reliability of Cat machines as one of the reasons it continues to purchase them, as well as the high resale value of the vehicles. The resale value is particularly important to BNH as it purchases the newest Cat models almost immediately after release, to keep its fleet cutting edge.

BNH was quick to snap up the new 302.7s due to them being the most popular size of mini excavator chosen by builders. The hydraulic system that the 302.7s come with means that these machines still pack a powerful punch, so operators don’t have to sacrifice power for size.

“We see these as an essential purchase for any plant hire business,” said Brad Perrett, Manager at BNH. “Over the 30 years that we’ve working with them, Finning has continued to provide quality products and have never let us down — we’re now up to 75 Cat machines in the fleet.

“We sent the 302.7s out as soon as they arrived and have not seen a single one back here yet; they are in such high demand that they have been out every day. We have already received positive feedback on these machines from customers on our Facebook page, which is very promising.”

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Brad and the team at BNH as they are always first in line for the latest machines and technology from Caterpillar,” said Jack Pilgrim, Territory Account Manager at Finning. “The new 302.7s will be replacing the older D and E series that were previously used, making BNH one of Dorset’s few plant hire companies with such an extensive and up-to-date fleet”.

The 302.7 mini excavators are designed to have an ergonomic control layout with adjustable wrist rest and travel pedals in order to minimize operator fatigue. The engine is positioned to reduce the heat and noise that travels into the operator’s station, increasing operator comfort and worker productivity.

For more information on Cat next generation excavators or the newest machine in the range, the Cat 302.7, visit www.finning.com.