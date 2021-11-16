First Homes Take Shape at Hatton Development

Two showhomes will open to the public this autumn at a new housing development taking shape in the Derbyshire village of Hatton. Bellway is set to open a sales office at Hatton Court, off Derby Road, in November, when the Hawthorn and Almond showhomes will also be unveiled for visitors to view.

This will be the first opportunity buyers will have to visit the Hatton development, although homes are already being sold off-plan from Bellway’s Dove Manor development in nearby Doveridge. Bellway is delivering 128 new homes at Hatton Court, which is part of a wider 365-home joint scheme with Ashberry Homes.

“The first selection of new houses at Hatton Court were recently released for sale and we have already sold eight homes off plan. We are seeing high levels of interest in these stylish new homes due to their sought-after village location in Hatton, which is also a commutable distance to nearby towns and cities, like Derby and Birmingham. Construction work is progressing on schedule at the site and we are looking forward to opening the new showhomes in November, with the first homes ready for occupation in spring next year,” said Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands.

Hatton Court is a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in a range of detached, semi-detached and terrace styles, set around landscaped public open space including a children’s play area. The two semi-detached showhomes – the two-bedroom Almond and three-bedroom Hawthorn – offer visitors the chance to view a choice of designs.

The living room of the Almond flows through into an open-plan kitchen/dining room with French doors to the garden, while on the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Meanwhile, the double-fronted Hawthorn has an open-plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room, as well as a separate living room, with an en suite master bedroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

“Visiting our showhomes is a great way for buyers to see for themselves the high quality of craftsmanship that goes into every Bellway property and visualise what life might be like in a new home at Hatton Court,” Marie said.

There’s currently a range of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Hatton Court, with prices starting from £257,500.