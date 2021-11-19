Glencar strengthens with appointment of industry stalwart Roy Jones

The high-profile recruitment is a statement of intent as Glencar continues to invest in putting the right infrastructure in place to support continued growth.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors has today announced the appointment of Roy Jones as Managing Director London and South as it continues investing in the recruitment of high calibre personnel and infrastructure to support its continued strong growth.

Formerly of McLaren Roy’s appointment will bolster Glencar’s capability in London and the South-East. It will also complement Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North Peter Goodman’s team, giving Glencar ‘One quality-One service’ nationwide coverage.

Roy who has an engineering background, started his career at Tarmac before moving to McLaren where for the past decade as Divisional Director presided over the development of a £150M portfolio of projects with an unblemished record of delivery.

Roy brings experience across retail, commercial, mixed use, industrial & logistics, data centres, residential and education. Roy will form part of the core, strategic management structure Glencar is establishing in order to support continued growth in a stabilised and controlled way.

Commenting on the announcement Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said “We are very happy to announce the appointment of Roy Jones which serves as a real statement of intent by Glencar as we continue to build for the future. Roy comes with a phenomenal pedigree and will bolster our capability considerably in London and the South as we continue to build the spine of our offering across the UK and core markets.

Glencar is committed to investing in high calibre personnel, infrastructure, and resources in order to maintain the level of customer service that we have become synonymous with. Roy’s appointment together with the strength and growth of our operations in the Midlands and North represents measured growth to anticipate and meet growing customer demand”.