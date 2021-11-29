Hampshire Homes Better Value than Neighbouring Surrey

According to the Government’s UK House Price Index data, buying homes in Hampshire rather than neighbouring and more costly Surrey, could save buyers as much as £135,500, as property prices drop by up to 30% as you move across the county line. Savvy buyers looking to make the most of the more affordable county should look no further than Bellway’s fabulous development, Sky Plaza, centrally based in Farnborough.

Hampshire is also one of the Counties that will soon be enjoying faster internet as the Government rolls out a five billion broadband upgrade plan. This investment known as Project Gigabit is good news for those looking to move and will dramatically improve internet speeds, making working from home even more streamlined.

“With the community set to benefit from improved internet capability, Bellway is delighted to offer properties in an area that will profit from the government’s investment. Our three-bedroom family homes could provide the perfect work/home balance by being ideally located on the Hampshire and Surrey border. Great connection links to London and the option to explore wonderful local towns and villages present families with endless opportunities to make memories in a beautiful part of the country. We now have the Lancaster, a beautiful three bedroom showhome available to view at Sky Plaza and would urge people to get in touch and book an appointment,” comments Emma Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Bellway Thames Valley.

The Lancaster showcases impressive interiors and would make the perfect family home, plus the property is available with the Government led help to buy scheme where only 5% deposit is needed for first-time buyers. This home boasts an impressive open plan kitchen and dining area that will be the beating heart of a family home, with elegant French doors to the garden. Upstairs includes a modern family bathroom, plus two double bedrooms and a single, with a contemporary en suite to bedroom one.