Hatfield Peverel Homes Are Being Snapped up Fast

More than a third of the homes at a new development taking shape on a former dairy factory site in Hatfield Peverel have now been sold. Buyers have purchased 39 of the 87 properties for private sale at Bellway’s Hatfield Grove, where the first residents moved in last December.

Bellway is building a total of 145 homes at the development, including 58 for affordable rent or shared ownership. Construction work has now been completed on 40 of the homes – just over a quarter of all properties being delivered on the site off Station Road, which was occupied by the Arla Dairy factory until its closure in 2016.

“This new development is proving extremely popular with lots of people. The location of Hatfield Grove is particularly attractive to local buyers and it’s clear to see that a solid community is developing. Having Hatfield Peverel railway station right on the doorstep is a huge draw for London commuters. However, the village itself has much to offer, with a primary school, shops, pubs, and eateries all within a short walk of the development. This combination is ideal for those who lead a busy working life and want to go home to relax in a peaceful and welcoming village setting,” said Jenny Walker, Sales Director at Bellway Essex.

“Developments situated close to railway stations can often be dominated by apartments aimed predominantly towards commuters. Hatfield Grove features a wide range of housing which has also attracted families and downsizers, helping to create a strong sense of community.”

The homes at Hatfield Grove feature a range of detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses, as well as a bungalow and a selection of two-bedroom coach houses.

All properties at the development are from the Artisan Collection, Bellway’s flagship range of house types which showcases the best in contemporary home design and flexible living spaces. A selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes are currently available, with prices starting from £340,995.