hgh Consulting, the London-based planning and development advisory firm, has announced the appointment of Nick Belsten, former Director of WSP Indigo, to its executive board. Having played a leading role in the growth of the Indigo Planning business from 2014 until its acquisition by WSP in 2019, Nick is a qualified Chartered Surveyor who has advised on a number of significant recent central London projects.

“I’m delighted to be joining hgh at a time when the firm is forging ahead. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue developing the hgh business and advising clients on significant projects and in delivering successful outcomes,” commented Nick Belsten on his appointment.

Mongst those projects, we can include Argent’s mixed use regeneration of King’s Cross Central and Google’s HQ, the regeneration of the former News International site at Wapping, the Francis Crick Institute, the UK Centre for Dementia Research and Institute of Neurology.

“This is an ideal time to welcome Nick to the team. His wide-ranging experience and working approach is a good fit with that of hgh’s at this point in our growth. He brings a wealth of expertise that not only enhances our talented team, but also boosts our extensive insight into major regeneration schemes and urban development,” said Patrick Grincell, Managing Director of hgh Consulting.

hgh Consulting became an Employee Owned Trust in October 2021. The firm also has Steve Quartermain CBE, former Chief Planner, and Lord Matthew Taylor as key advisors.

hgh Consulting is an independent specialist consultancy that guides clients through the complex UK planning system with a strong track record of success. Our team of experts are hand-picked for their experience across high profile and challenging projects, balancing legislative, planning and commercial objectives. As a trusted partner, hgh proactively advises clients, both domestic and international, with a hands-on, agile approach to diverse areas of planning and development.