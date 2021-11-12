Homes with a Sustainable Design Arrive in Southborough

Recently launched in Southborough is a striking collection of just 10 three- and four-bedroom homes with a sustainable design at Wickham Rise, by award winning housebuilder Shanly Homes. Overlooking the rolling hills of the Kent Weald, this exclusive selection of homes has been carefully designed to cater to a wide range of lifestyles as well as ensuring residents have ample opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, whilst the thriving nearby high street ensures modern conveniences aren’t far away.

Harmoniously designed to aid the surrounding environment, Wickham Rise doesn’t just benefit its new homeowners. Each property has been constructed to incorporate bee bricks and bird boxes helping to provide habitats for some of the UKs most vital pollinators and wildlife. Landscaping to pathways and driveways has been thoughtfully implemented to attract a variety of bumblebees and butterflies whilst Shanly Homes’ partnership with the Woodland Trust will ensure that 20 trees are planted for every house they build, forging new habitats for the much-loved British wildlife to thrive throughout the UK.

“We are very excited to launch this new assortment of properties in Southborough. A small scheme, we are certain that Wickham Rise is set to become home to a fantastic new community. With a variety of different house types and layouts there is sure to be a home to suit many needs, from growing families to those looking for somewhere smaller. This combined with the peaceful backdrop of the Kent Weald and vast array of flora and fauna Wickham Rise is certainly worth a look,” said Greg Kaye, Head of Sales at Shanly Homes.

Finished to a high-specification, all of the homes with a sustainable design at Wickham Rise offer the best of modern living. Open plan Shaker style kitchen/dining rooms provide a stylish space for entertaining with a range of integrated Zanussi and Siemens appliances and stone worktops means that whipping up a tasty meal is never a hassle. When it comes to hosting BBQs or garden parties, glazed doors effortlessly merge the inside with the out and lead directly onto the turfed private garden.

A separate living area provides space for the family to unwind and relax together whilst the upstairs accommodation is exceedingly well thought out. Bedroom one benefits from fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, while further bedrooms are all well-sized and provide the ideal area to create a home office for those who are now working from home.

Every property features private parking and access to an electric car charging point, whilst selected homes come complete with a garage. For keen cyclists, an assembled shed to the rear garden acts as a secure storage space.

The town of Southborough has plenty to offer its residents. Just a five-minute walk from home is the thriving London Road, home to Southborough Library, Tesco Express, pharmacy, butchers and hair salons. Southborough Common is a six-minute cycle away and features a cricket ground, duck pond and woodland which is home to woodpeckers, chiffchaffs and a variety of butterflies – perfect for spending time with nature or keeping little ones occupied. For adults, the Hand and Sceptre pub opposite the common provides a welcome watering hole following a long woodland walk.