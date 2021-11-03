How Can I Locate and Buy Gira Systems & Solutions?

Gira, one of the world’s leading full-range suppliers for intelligent building design and management, make it easy for you to buy their products with an enhanced search facility on its lifestyle website.

Alongside full, in-depth details of Gira products and elegant lifestyle shots so you can see them in situ, you can also be inspired by the latest trends so you’ll always be on point with your technology as well getting the best advice on key smart home topics like ‘how to create lighting schemes for every mood’ and ‘how to save energy while keeping an ideal temperature’.

Most importantly, the website can to put you in touch with the Gira team nationwide, so you can book an appointment at the London showroom www.gira.com/uk-showroom or make contact with a Gira specialist near you so you’re one step closer to having a connected home.

“We are very pleased that our flagship Gira by INTALITE showroom is open five days a week from Monday to Friday in Wimbledon, South West London so that more people can get to know Gira. I think that viewing, touching and trying out products is a great way to explore the options available, and we find that homeowners, interior designers and architects alike relish the opportunity to experience the full functionality of the Gira range, in person,” said Jacob Muijnck, Managing Director at Gira.

“With the option to choose between a wireless system which operates in a smaller family home or apartment using Bluetooth connections or a wired-in system (known as KNX) which is built-in to the walls of your property, you can quickly reap the benefits of connected living, saving time, money and power. As we move into the winter months, rest assured that Gira has an extensive home security, exterior lighting and temperature control products which will ensure your family feels safe and comfortable as the seasons change.”

If you already have some ideas about how you would like to enhance your home and some further advice about Gira products, it’s simple to take the next step with your project by using the easy-to-use Installer Locator, which is a online search facility available via their website. Simply key in your postcode or location and hit search to find details of your nearest Gira approved installers so you can click straight through to their websites, give them a call or get in touch via email.

“Interest in smart home products and services for the home is growing year on year, so we are very keen to help you set your project up for success, by connecting you with local specialists who know all about the latest building technology and systems,” says Jacob.