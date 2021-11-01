HS2 launches innovative virtual exhibition to showcase commitment to tackle climate change

Virtual 360 degree exhibition launched ahead of COP26 to profile measures HS2 is taking to cut carbon: https://360.hs2.org.uk/interchange

Online tour with 30 interactive features, five new videos on HS2’s environmental innovations and 25 images of Interchange Station

People can sign up for three HS2 webinars during COP26: https://www.hs2.org.uk/cop26/

In the run-up to COP26, HS2 Ltd has launched a virtual tour of its eco-friendly Interchange Station to profile how the new high speed railway will help the UK tackle climate change.

The 360 degree online tour hosts a virtual exhibition pavilion showcasing how HS2 is reducing carbon by using new technology to build one of the most sustainable railways of its kind in the world.

People can step through the entrance of the station, walk through the concourse and ticket check-in area and onto the station platform, viewing videos and virtual exhibition areas on the way.

Each area of the virtual station focuses on different environmental credentials of the project, including how HS2 will help to decarbonise the transport sector by providing a low carbon alternative for long distance travel, reducing the need for car and domestic plane journeys.

It provides insights about how the project is using clean construction techniques, improving air quality, designing sustainable stations and creating a green corridor of connected habitats for wildlife and green spaces for people to enjoy along the route.

The exhibits include videos which explain how innovation is playing a major role in the construction of the railway and how HS2 is working with its supply chain, industry and academic partners to reduce emissions through new low carbon technologies. Progress on creating new connected habitats for wildlife is brought to life with footage of new areas of tree planting, with insights from HS2’s environmental experts.

Interchange Station in Solihull was chosen to host the exhibition because of its BREEAM Outstanding award, putting it in the top 1% of buildings in the UK for sustainability. The exhibition also features pop-up information and videos about the station’s sustainable design.

HS2’s Director of Environment Peter Miller said:

“This interactive exhibition provides a fantastic virtual tour through HS2’s many environmental innovations, as a showcase for the project during the UN Climate Change Conference – COP26. It clearly demonstrates how HS2 is playing an important role in delivering the Government’s commitment to bring all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK to net zero by 2050.”

The exhibition has a custom interface developed by 3 Deep Media. It’s made up of seven panoramic 360-degree renders from a 3D model of the railway produced by HS2’s digital engineering and Building Information Management (BIM) teams, with 30 pop-up interactive features, 25 pictures of the new Interchange Station design and five new videos on how HS2 is tackling climate change.

Visitors to the online exhibition can also register for HS2’s COP26 webinar series during the UN summit, covering cleaner construction, sustainable stations and building a railway resilient to climate change. These are open to anyone to attend, and recordings of the webinars featuring HS2 experts and external partners will be also available to view in the virtual exhibition afterwards.

The webinars are: