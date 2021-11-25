Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies to power Derwent London’s drive towards Intelligent, Healthy and Sustainable Buildings

– Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform technologies to be rolled out across approximately 55% of Derwent London’s portfolio

– OpenBlue Enterprise Manager will help Derwent London and its occupiers understand energy consumption and move to a smart maintenance regime across their portfolio

– Open Blue Central Utility Plant will use Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to automatically reduce utility cost and increase uptime in the Central Plant

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that its OpenBlue digital platform technologies will be rolled out across Derwent London’s portfolio. This rollout will drive the digital transformation of Derwent London’s estate, enabling new possibilities for operational efficiency, occupant experiences and sustainability in one dynamic solution.

After a successful pilot at its White Collar Factory building, Derwent London is adopting a suite of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies – including OpenBlue Enterprise Manager and OpenBlue Central Utility Plant optimisation – across 22 of its buildings in London. This represents approximately 55% of its total estate by area and includes Derwent London’s net zero carbon development The Featherstone Building.

OpenBlue Enterprise Manager is a comprehensive suite of applications from Johnson Controls designed to monitor and improve energy efficiency, tenant satisfaction, asset performance, maintenance operations, space performance and ultimately the comfort of all occupants. Enterprise Manager delivers the next generation of intelligent building capabilities. The system uses cloud-based AI and advanced analytics to deliver a complete holistic view of energy consumption, energy efficiency improvements, equipment faults and resource breakdowns by building, floor and tenant. Overall, Johnson Controls OpenBlue solutions will enable Derwent London to deliver high value ROI-driven business cases.

OpenBlue Central Utility Plant is responsible for the efficient and effective management of the biggest consumer of a building’s energy – the Central Plant. Using AI and Machine Learning, the software constantly adjusts and optimises thousands of variables every 15 minutes, significantly reducing baseline energy load, while keeping occupants comfortable. Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform and services for optimising buildings are capable of driving significant improvements in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

“We’re pleased to partner with Derwent London by implementing our OpenBlue solutions to deliver smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, all underpinned through cutting edge technology,” said Mike Ellis, chief customer & digital officer at Johnson Controls. “The challenges of COVID-19 and the drive to get ahead of climate change have made us all rethink both the spaces we occupy and the wider environment around us. Across our built environment digital solutions are rising to the fore as a tangible means of making our infrastructure more sustainable and future-fit while helping us get more from the spaces we interact with every day. Our OpenBlue solution represents an exciting technology ecosystem with huge potential to help map out new capabilities for both spaces and places as we look to build the world of tomorrow today. Now more than ever, as we lean into technology to take smart from a concept to reality, we have an incredible opportunity to set a new standard in buildings that puts power in the hands of those who occupy them.”

“After a very successful pilot, it made sense to expand the use of Johnson Controls’ innovative technologies across more of our buildings,” said Nigel George, Executive Director at Derwent London. “The ability to analyse and understand energy and building performance data across our portfolio brings many benefits. Johnson Controls’ technologies will enable our property managers and occupiers to monitor and report on the steps we’re all making to operate buildings more sustainably. We look forward to this relationship strengthening further as we move to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030.”