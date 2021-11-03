JOHNSON TILES PARTNERS WITH BARRATT ON NEW ZERO CARBON CONCEPT HOME

Johnson Tiles has partnered with leading housebuilder, Barratt Developments, to build a unique zero carbon concept home – ‘Z House’.

Featuring six tile ranges across four rooms, the flagship project is the first new home in the country, built by a major housebuilder, to go beyond the new Future Homes Standard by delivering a carbon reduction of 125%. The products used were selected to support the project’s goals to use sustainable materials and reduce build time.

Johnson Tiles is one of over 40 partners from across the housebuilding, sustainability and technology sectors invited to collaborate on the project. Built on the University of Salford’s main campus as a showcase home to demonstrate what is achievable in sustainable living, it will be occupied and monitored to assess its performance, with lessons learnt shared across the industry.

Built using modern methods of construction, a mix of Johnson Tiles’ UK manufactured and UK stocked wall and floor tiles were selected for the hall, kitchen / dining area, family bathroom and en-suite.

“We’re delighted to have been involved in the Z House project, our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do and the opportunity to support the industry as we learn together from this project is incredibly exciting.” says Johnson Tiles’ Managing Director, Stephen Dixon.

“Supporting the project’s goal to use sustainable materials, each tile is manufactured to last the lifetime of the building, containing between 20 and 40% recycled content and delivered in 100% recyclable packaging.”

Each room features tiles in colours reflective of materials and tones found in nature, including the award-winning UK made South Bank collection of small format, glazed ceramic wall tiles and the UK made Drift collection of wood effect ceramic wall tiles.

Z house concept home features:

Hall/cloakroom South Bank, UK made slim format tiles in Whisper and Pewter Kielder, UK stocked wood effect tiles in Frosty Oak

Kitchen/dining

Refine, UK stocked porcelain floor tiles in Pewter

En-Suite Ashlar, UK made textured concrete effect tiles in Crafted Grey Refine, UK stocked porcelain floor tiles in Pewter

Family bathroom Drift, UK made wood effect ceramic wall tiles in Summer Shadows Minerals, UK stocked stone effect tiles in Flint



1. The Future Homes Standard ensures that all new homes built from 2025 will produce 75-80% less carbon emissions than homes delivered under current regulations.

2.Delivering 100% regulated and 25% unregulated energy using heat recovery, low carbon and renewable technologies).