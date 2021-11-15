Kawneer systems help set new standards by the River Mersey

Architectural glazing by Kawneer features on a landmark residential tower in Liverpool.

A diverse range of architectural glazing systems by leading UK manufacturer Kawneer were specified for a landmark BTR (Build-to-Rent) residential development overlooking Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.

Kawneer’s market leading AA®100 curtain wall, AA®720 windows and doors, AA®541 window vents and AA®190 TB doors all feature on the £60 million Copper House at 21 Strand Street, designed by Leach Rhodes Walker architects and developed over three years by main contractor GRAHAM.

The Kawneer systems were installed by teams of up to 20 operatives by approved specialist sub-contractor FK Group. These included AA®100 zone-drained curtain wall on the ground, second and third storeys, AA®720 top-hung casement and fixed light windows at the rear of the building, and AA®720 single and double-leaf doors on the first and sixteenth floors. AA®541 casement vent inserts also featured in the curtain wall on floors one to 16 and AA®190 TB doors to the ground floor screens.

The city centre brownfield site, formerly offices and car parking, has been transformed into a 29,000m2 (GIA) landmark development of 383 apartments for rent over 15 floors, with communal facilities including a residents’’ lounge and private gym and 1,000ft2 of commercial units on the ground floor.

It is framed around two concrete tower structures, with off-site podded bathrooms and a system façade designed to withstand the inclement weather conditions overlooking the River Mersey estuary.

Residents of the one- to three-bedroomed apartments benefit from rooftop facilities – garden space with flexible and fixed seating, booths with fire pits and fire tables, an outdoor covered kitchen, and a multi-use central space for events or exercise, all enclosed by a 2m-high glass balustrade that provides weather protection without detracting from the stunning views of the river and the Albert Dock.

Constructed of reinforced concrete frame and lightweight external walls with rainscreen and brick facade, the building has risen adjacent to the Albert Dock Conservation Area.

Christian Gilham, Director at Leach Rhodes Walker for the project, said: “We had promised the city a high quality, landmark building befitting its fantastic location, and we needed the same high quality materials to accompany the quality of design proposed.”

Joe Carroll, Project Architect and designer of the scheme, said: “I am very proud we have realised this exciting and unique design on the prominent site, and being able to specify the quality of façade materials was key in delivering this.”

Ralph Sage, Senior Project Leader for Leach Rhodes Walker who are frequent specifiers of Kawneer systems, said the systems were specified for “familiarity, known quality and extensive range” and were a significant feature of the elevational treatment.

“They provided the quality feel and appearance appropriate to the prestige location. They also met the security requirements where required and the thermal and acoustic requirements,” he said.

FK Group’s Associate Design Director Robert Clarke said: “We tendered Kawneer due to our very strong relationship with the systems company, both in fabrication and technical. They are our preferred and No 1 system supplier.”

GRAHAM was appointed by joint venture partners Patten Properties and Panacea Property Development on behalf of Invesco Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager, as part of its growing UK residential portfolio.

Peter Reavey, Construction Director for GRAHAM, believes The Copper House set a new standard for residential accommodation in Liverpool.

“GRAHAM is proud to have delivered this high-quality residential scheme that provides a stunning addition to this iconic part of Liverpool city centre. The Copper House is a stand-out development. The quality of both the design and the build sets it apart, offering future residents a modern living environment with a community feel.”

Neil Patten, Joint Managing Director of Panacea Properties, said: “We were ambitious in the vision we set out for The Copper House, and to see it realised in such a spectacular way is something the entire team is very proud of. This has been a long, challenging scheme, but the commitment to get every detail right has paid off considerably. Liverpool now has a sought-after residential development that encapsulates the optimism and ambition of the city.

“We enjoyed working with Invesco Real Estate and the delivery of the project by Graham has been first class. The consultant team have all worked tirelessly to deliver a building that sets a new standard for the quality of residential living in Liverpool City centre. My thanks go to the entire team for their efforts, especially in the face of the challenges presented by the pandemic.”