Keepmoat Homes and Salix Homes are combatting the construction skills shortage in the North West with a series of training programmes. The two organisations have worked in partnership, along with Salford City Council, Connexions, Salford City College and Build Salford, to deliver a series of bespoke training programmes designed to give young people an introduction into the construction industry.

In total, over 30 young people in the area have undertaken the programme across four years. The programme is designed to enable students with an interest in the construction industry to deliver real work outcomes. The course not only developed their skills in construction, but it also helped them choose the right career path, develop their employability skills and ensure they progressed into further education, employment or training.

“Our bespoke training programmes, tailored towards young people living in Salford, have been a huge success in raising young people’s aspirations and giving them a direction for their careers. All the participants gained a great deal of experience and confidence to start their working life, and it’s great to see so many moving onto employment, training or further education,” said Gareth Roberts, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“At the start of the programme this year some of the students thought they knew exactly which trade they wanted to progress into but after trying it first-hand, realised it wasn’t the trade for them. We wish them all the very best in their future careers.”

During the six-week course, the students undertook a series of professional training and workshops, including taster sessions in a variety of trades such as joinery, plastering, tiling and bricklaying, along with site visits at Keepmoat’s Riverbank View development. This has provided an opportunity to work alongside skilled employees and contractors, along with resilience sessions to improve their ability to cope with adversity and help them to adapt to change more effectively.

This year, seven 16-years olds signed up and completed the programme, with two going onto an electrical course, two to a brick laying course, two to a plastering course and one to a plumbing course.

The work is part of Keepmoat’s ongoing commitment as part of its Riverbank View development in Salford. The new development will bring over 425-much needed homes to the area, along with a new park which will be available for all the community to use.

“Salix Homes is committed to supporting young people in our communities with opportunities to learn new skills and gain valuable experience, which will help them to build themselves a bright future. This construction programme is a huge success story for Salford, transforming the lives of young people, helping to create the workforce of the future and proving just what can be achieved when partners work together,” added Sian Grant, Executive Director of Operations at housing association Salix Homes.

“Young people have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic, so it’s more important than ever that we continue to provide these sorts of opportunities to give young people the best chance to secure meaningful employment and get their careers on track.”