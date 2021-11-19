National homebuilder Keepmoat Homes has announced the completion of its latest acquisition in Bridlington. The land, which was previously used for the Strawberry Fields car boot sale, has been purchased from private landowners for an undisclosed sum and will be transformed into a new housing development. The site has been earmarked for re-development for several years, and planning approval has already been granted by the East Riding Council’s planning committee in August 2021.

The 470-home scheme developed by Keepmoat Homes in Bridlington will comprise of a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, along with two bedroom bungalows. In addition to housing, the site will also feature substantial attractive green open spaces for recreational use, as well as a fully equipped play area and two new sports pitches. The woodland area nearby will also be retained along with the ecology green corridor along Bessingby Beck.

The development, named Salkeld Meadows, will generate opportunities in training and employment through the use of sub-contractors, work placements and educational visits to the site, as part of their commitment to create a sustainable community, which will be delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.

“We are really excited to transform the site, which is in a prominent location by the sea, into a new neighbourhood. I am very familiar with the area as I spent many childhood summers with my grandparents just across the road from the site, and I know it will be a desirable place to live, said Daniel Crew,” Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes.

“Our vision is to create a place where people want to live and enjoy, and we’re driven to ensure the development is a major benefit to the local community. The layout of the development has been consciously designed with the health and wellbeing of the residents in mind, with the homes being positioned alongside public spaces and designed to be inclusive and meet the changing needs of people of different ages and abilities. The layout also provides a generous amount of public open space, as well as new sports facilities, play areas and amenity areas.

“We’re looking forward to providing high quality housing that integrates well with the local community, and are excited about turning our plans into reality.”

Work at the development is expected to begin in January 2022 and will take 10 years to complete. Ward Hadaway acted on behalf of Keepmoat Homes on the land acquisition.