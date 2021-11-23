Major boost for Kirkby Town Centre as new multi-million development arrives.

A brand new Morrisons Superstore has already opened as part of the wider revamp of the town centre recently completed by Knowsley Council and GMI that has also seen new restaurants opened and a cinema scheme progressing.

GMI Construction Group PLC has heralded the completion of a significant package of works it has been undertaking since January 2020 when the announcement was made concerning its appointment to deliver Knowsley Council’s multi-million redevelopment of Kirkby town centre.

Working on behalf of Knowsley Council GMI has created a 45,000 sq ft Morrisons superstore, a petrol station, car park, a 20,000 sq ft Home Bargains and Taco Bell and KFC drive-thru restaurants as part of the retail-led development in the town centre.

Knowsley Council bought the town centre just two years ago after deciding to take control of the plans and speed up the delivery of the retail development and wider regeneration of the area.

Talking about the new Kirkby Town Centre development, Cllr Tony Brennan, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what has been achieved in such a short space of time. In less than two years since we took ownership, residents and visitors to Kirkby can now enjoy a new Morrisons superstore, petrol filling station and drive thru KFC and Taco Bell restaurants. Plus a larger Home Bargains will be opening in the new year. It’s amazing what has been achieved, particularly as the pandemic came just a few months into the construction.

“Not only is this scheme about physical improvements in the town, but it has also created almost 400 new jobs for local people, with more opportunities soon to be advertised, and will boost the local economy by over £15m per year.

“This is just the start as our plans also include a multi-screen cinema with food and drink outlets and we will also be welcoming more businesses into Kirkby over the coming months. Keep a look-out on www.knowsleynews.co.uk for the latest Kirkby news.”

Also commenting on the development and GMI Construction Group PLC’s achievement, Divisional Director Marc Banks said : “This multi-million pound redevelopment breathes new life into Kirkby and is set to rejuvenate the town. We are proud to have played a leading role in that the new Morrisons supermarket is a really great addition to the town’s skyline. This was a multi-faceted development involving the construction of several elements. We would like to pay testament and thanks for the full project team involved here who once again have delivered an outstanding solution.”