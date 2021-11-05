MCI Developments, part of national homebuilder Keepmoat Homes, has announced the completion of its latest land acquisition in Ellesmere Port from Promenade Estates.

The 170-home scheme, which will be delivered in conjunction with the Riverside Group, is MCI Developments’ sixth land acquisition of the year and takes its 2021 acquisitions to 565 plots on new schemes its involved in. Last month it announced a 98-home development in Oldham.

The Ellesmere Port scheme on Meadow Lane, which is close to both the railway station and the town centre and a short drive to the M53 and M56 motorways, will rejuvenate a site which has been left derelict for more than ten years. Work to clear the site has already started and the development is expected to be completed within four years.

“We are really looking forward to renewing our working relationship with Riverside and delivering this scheme as part of their Strategic Partnership with Homes England. Also, we very much thank Promenade Estates for dealing with us whilst planning permission was being approved,” said Alex Wood, Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments.

“This site had an old factory on it which was demolished over a decade ago, so we are delighted to be bringing it back in to active use once again. The scheme, which is in a great location, close to the town centre and with excellent transport links, will provide a mix of one, two, three and four-bed homes, with a range of tenures including, affordable rent, rent-to-buy and shared ownership.

“With more than two months of the year still to go, we are experiencing a good year in terms of bringing forward new development schemes with RP partners. This latest deal, which is our biggest of 2021, takes the number of plots on the six new schemes purchased during the year to 565 new homes.”

MCI Developments acquired the land from Liverpool-based development company Promenade Estates for an undisclosed sum.