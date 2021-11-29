MILWAUKEE®’s Full Pneumatic Replacement – The New Gen M18 FUEL™ Finish Nailers

The M18 FUEL™ 16 Gauge Angled and 15 Gauge Finish Nailers new generation is a pneumatic replacement with the power to sink nails in hardwoods, while leaving clean consistent nail holes.

For years our users have demanded a MILWAUKEE® cordless solution to their finish nailer frustrations. Unwilling to settle for subpar performance, we continued to advance our technologies until we could provide a truly game-changing solution for these users. After listening to the concerns voiced by our end users with our previous generation, we got to work rebuilding our old design. This year we’re proud to launch the second generation of our 15 Gauge and 16 Gauge Angled cordless finish nailers. With no gas cartridges necessary, the power to sink nails in the most demanding materials, and the fire rate to keep users productive throughout their day, these new finish nailers were worth the wait!

MILWAUKEE®’s new lineup of finish nailers are designed for precision and speed. Both provide sequential and contact actuation modes, while operating with zero ramp up time, keeping users productive. With clean and consistent nail holes, leaving the least amount of damage possible on the finished material being installed. This results in less work filling and finishing nail holes, and ultimately a much higher quality finished product. Additionally, tools are fitted with bumpers and overmolds protecting any finished surface they may be placed on. The nitrogen air spring mechanism in these nailers is leveraged to deliver this performance, providing the most pneumatic like experience out of any cordless finish nailers.

The finish nailers are designed with a compact size, providing users a clear line of sight for accurate nail placement. With no gas cartridges, no consistent cleaning or maintenance required, and a POWERSTATE™ brushless motor, the nailers are designed to deliver durability and reliability to the most demanding users. Coupled with the fact that the tools fire up to 3 nails per second, users will experience greatly reduced downtime and maximised productivity.

MILWAUKEE® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M18 FUEL™ Angled Finish Nailers are fully compatible with the entire M18™ line and are a true testament to MILWAUKEE®’s focus on investing in game-changing technology that truly delivers breakthrough solutions for users

*M18 FUEL™ is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering outstanding performance, all M18 FUEL™ products feature three MILWAUKEE®-exclusive innovations—The POWERSTATE™ brushless motor, REDLITHIUM™ battery pack and REDLINK PLUS™ intelligence hardware and software—that deliver outstanding power, run time and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M18 FUEL™ tools are the most powerful 18V cordless tools in their class.





Specifications

M18 FUEL™ 15 GA Angled Nail Finish Nailer

(M18 FN15GA-0X)

Collation angle: 34°

Nail diameter: 1.8 mm

Nail type: 32 – 64 mm

Magazine capacity nails: 110

Weight with M18 B2 battery pack: 3.3 kg

LED work light

Reversible belt clip

Tool free jam clearing latch

Three work contact bracket tips with on tool storage

Tool-free depth adjustment

Bumpers & overmold to protect finished surfaces

User interface with dedicated power button and firing mode button

Available as 0-version only

M18 FUEL™ 16 GA Angled Nail Finish Nailer

(M18 FN16GA-202X)

Collation angle: 20°

Nail diameter: 1.6 mm

Nail type: 32 – 64 mm

Magazine capacity nails: 110

Weight with M18 B2 battery pack: 3.3 kg

LED work light

Reversible belt clip

Tool free jam clearing latch

Three work contact bracket tips with on tool storage

Tool-free depth adjustment

Bumpers & overmold to protect finished surfaces

User interface with dedicated power button and firing mode button

Includes M18 FUEL™ 16 GA Angled Nail Finish Nailer, (2) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ 2.0 Ah Battery Packs, M12™ – M18™ Fast Charger, HD Box

To find out more about the M18 FUEL™ Angled Finish Nailers see video footage of it in action or find your nearest store, please visit www.milwaukeetool.eu