Modular Matters – the Essential Fast-Track Construction Event

In partnership with Volumetric Homes Group (VHG) and the Modular and Portable Building Association (MPBA) – Modular Matters Conference and Exhibition is set to return to the National Conference Centre (NCC) in Birmingham on 15 and 16 February 2022.

Modular technology is being hailed as the solution to numerous construction issues – from helping to achieve housing targets to increasing quality and sustainability. To help keep pace with this rapidly evolving and fast-moving sector, Modular Matters demonstrates how to tackle industry challenges through a range of project case studies, innovative architecture and building design together with IT and software developments. Presenting an insight into the future of construction, this event represents a great opportunity to gain industry intelligence and network with those who are at the forefront of the volumetric modular sector.

Architects and engineers are now moving away from design for construction approaches to Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) principles. Innovations in volumetric modular technologies allow projects to capture the efficiencies gained by integrating the processes of design, manufacturing, and construction—without having to compromise on aesthetic intent. This approach has been shown to result in higher-quality buildings delivered in shorter time frames with more predictable costs whilst also reducing environmental impact.

Alex Pullin, Project Architect for HLM Architects will present a case study on the Dinton Activity Centre which is a Net Zero Carbon Operational (NZCOp) building delivered using volumetric modular technology. This new £2.4 million outdoor activity centre provides a state-of-the-art educational and leisure facility for the local community and supports Wokingham Borough Council’s mission to be a carbon neutral borough by 2030.

Volumetric modular technology reduces build times by an impressive 50-60% when compared to traditional processes – delivering a faster return on investment. Modular construction can also radically reduce risk for developers and contractors on a number of levels. Delivering enhanced predictability, the modular way lowers the financial risk and personal implications of delays, project overruns and accidents on site together with mitigating the impact of an increasingly volatile labour market.

On the housing front Andrew Shepherd, Managing Director for TopHat will share the benefits of modular timber construction in delivering excellent homes at an affordable price that are aesthetically pleasing and highly sustainable. The use of a modular timber solution for White Road is an exemplary showcase that results in homes that have 1/27th the embodied carbon of a traditional masonry-built house.

Improving levels of safety and increasing the quality of the build are under increasing scrutiny. The modular approach offers assurances through the certainty and quality embedded into the manufacturing process. All performance data can be verified and coordinated as part of a structured process and time can be taken upfront to validate the correct specification of materials.

Thanks to advances in ilke Homes’ manufacturing processes, robotics and AI-driven design – the innovative company is now in a position to commit to only creating Zero Carbon communities by 2030. CEO Giles Carter will present ilke Homes Commitment to Zero Carbon Housing at Modular Matters and demonstrate the benefits to investors, housing associations and occupiers.

As patient-led demand grows due to the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare environments are continually looking to adapt and expand their facilities quickly and cost-effectively. Currently the healthcare sector does not have the time or resources to commission lengthy construction programmes. Providing an agile and effective solution – volumetric modular technology has rapidly delivered additional emergency wards, welfare and testing facilities without impact on quality or performance.

Andy King, Deputy Managing Director for Wernick Buildings discusses how a four-bed hospital ward constructed at the firm’s premises on the Kenfig Industrial Estate in Port Talbot using their latest HMflex modular building system offers a high-quality environment for healthcare professionals and patients.

Modular technology is now being used to tremendous effect to elevate the homeless crisis. Against intense competition MODULHAUS™ – a new concept in volumetric modular homes for rough sleepers – was crowned ‘Winner of Winners’ at the 2021 Offsite Awards. Designed and developed by VOLUMETRIC™ – Manager Victoria Moore will give in-depth insight into the award-winning concept and execution.

With its powerful combination of controlled deliverables and customisable outputs, modular construction provides the repeatable quality and safety needed to meet client demands whilst delivering the benefits of economies of scale, as well as single point procurement.

