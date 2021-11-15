Namaka Subsea expands operations at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

Subsea consultancy doubles floorspace at the Innovation Centre

Namaka Subsea has upsized operations at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don, with the subsea consultancy company moving from Unit 16 to Units 6 and 7 at the Innovation Centre, having agreed a five-year lease with Moorfield Group, the Parks’ owner and landlord.

Namaka Subsea, which provides a range of subsea consulting services, including diving and ROV auditing and assurance, to oil and gas operators, has been based at the Innovation Centre for the past three years. Namaka has recently been awarded a new contract with a leading global energy provider to supply dive system auditing, onshore support, technical advice and assurance services. This contract win has facilitated the expansion of the business over the past 18 months, with headcount increasing from six to eleven employees.

Sandy Harper, CEO of Namaka Subsea said:

“We are excited with the growth of our business, particularly during challenging economic times. We have been very satisfied with the space we’ve had at the Innovation Centre for the past three years and pleased that we have been able to continue our growth and development within this fantastic location.”

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added:

“Our parks provide the perfect environment for businesses to develop and prosper. We are committed to supporting our existing occupiers and helping them realise their growth ambitions. It is particularly satisfying to see an existing occupier like Namaka Subsea continue to expand here and we wish them continued success.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

The Innovation Centre offers occupiers a modern serviced office centre that provides a mix of two to ten person serviced office suites on highly flexible terms. The park offers ample car parking and electric charging points. It is conveniently located, approximately three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and close to the Aberdeen Western Periphery Route.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, which is managed by Avison Young.