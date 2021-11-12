New Homes Announced at Retford Housing Development

North Midlands housebuilder Harron Homes has completed land purchase on an exciting new phase at its Brambles development in Retford, near Nottingham. The new phase will see 109 new properties built, joining the 113 already on the development, allowing more opportunities for buyers to purchase a home. As well as the new properties coming to Retford, Harron Homes will also be contributing £1.3 million to local services and infrastructure.

The location of the development means homes at The Brambles are increasingly in demand, with strong transport links due to its placement on London Road and proximity to Retford train station. It has also established a strong community bond, with a mix of residents from first-time buyers stepping onto the property ladder and retirees looking to find their forever home.

There will be a variety of four and five bedroom detached homes to suit different budgets and tastes, the smallest is the Birkwith at 1102 square feet and the largest is the Edlingham at 2215 square feet. All the properties include parking with a garage, a minimum of one en-suite, a utility room, downstairs cloakroom and a spacious kitchen-diner. Exciting additions with the new phase will be the Tonbridge and the Ingleton, both of which are four-bed detached properties.

“The Brambles surpassed our expectations in terms of its popularity and we are delighted that we are able to start a new chapter at this fantastic location. We hope to continue welcoming new residents to this idyllic spot in Nottinghamshire and see the community spirit grow even further,” said Helen Robinson, Senior Sales Manager at Harron Homes North Midlands.