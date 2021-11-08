New state-of-the-art Kiverco waste plant for Smiths (Gloucester)

For nearly 40 years, Smiths (Gloucester) Ltd has run a successful family business and become one of the largest companies in the whole of Gloucestershire. Operated by two generations of the Smith family, the company offers a wide range of services to the Construction industry.

The business is rapidly gaining market share in the Waste Management and Recycling sector and is currently exploring the future of biomass energy. To continue to improve their C&D waste recovery facility and remain competitive, they have recently invested in a new Kiverco C&D static plant to future-proof their business.

Commenting on the investment, Ian Watson stated:

“We chose Kiverco to deliver our new plant as they have an exceptional reputation for quality and reliability. Our old plant had become unreliable and was not sustainable. Kiverco is the leading C&D plant provider in the UK, and we wanted to invest in the very best of waste separation plants to ensure higher levels of purity and greater throughput for our business to grow. Sustainability is very important to the Smith family, we’re very aware of the strains on our environment, and we see our new asset as an investment for generations to come.”

For almost 30 years, Kiverco has been designing, manufacturing, and installing recycling plants for diverse sectors and waste streams including, construction & demolition; commercial and industrial; municipal solid waste; energy from waste; incinerator bottom ash; dry mixed recyclables; RDF/SRF fuel preparation; glass; compost; plastics and fines treatment.

Commenting on the new project, Marcus McAlinden from Kiverco stated:

“Smiths (Gloucester) Ltd had carried out extensive research over the past few years for a waste processing plant that would increase their throughput tonnages and achieve high levels of purity in their recyclables. Smiths is one of the largest construction and waste management companies in the South West, so equipment reliability and backup were crucial to the decision-making. They required a plant that would be capable of processing a huge quantity of C&D waste and we were able to sit down with them and design a plant that would meet all of their needs. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Smith family and their management team for choosing Kiverco to deliver their new plant, and we look forward to supporting them in any way we can.

Kiverco recycling plants are utilised worldwide from the Middle East to North America and across Europe to Australasia – with more than 300 installations in the UK alone. Kiverco is raising the bar on recycling and transforming the value of waste for their customers and the planet. They provide innovative, high-performing waste processing plants, bespoke services, and their skilled workforce is advancing recycling solutions.