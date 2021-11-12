North Bersted Development Opens Its Doors to Buyers

Bellway is welcoming house-hunters to its new 50-home development in North Bersted. The developer has opened a sales office at Rookery Park, next to Jubilee Recreation Ground off New Barn Lane. Bellway is delivering 35 houses for private sale and 15 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership on the 4.8-acre development site in North Bersted.

“Rookery Park has generated a great deal of interest among homebuyers ever since we first announced our plans to build there and we have been inundated with enquiries. More than 300 people have registered their interest in the development and we have already sold a number of homes,” said Kim Caldwell, Sales Director for Bellway Wessex.

“The first properties went on the market in September and were being sold remotely from the sales office at our Cathedral Park development in nearby Chichester. Having a sales presence at the development will allow us to welcome visitors to the site so they can see what Rookery Park has to offer. There will be a variety of two, three and four-bedroom houses to cater for buyers at different stages of the property ladder, from first-time buyers to large families.”

The homes being built at Rookery Park are part of Bellway’s Artisan Collection, a flagship range of house types that have been designed with decades of input from Bellway customers to create contemporary, high-specification homes.

“In the coming weeks, we are going to open a three-bedroom Carver showhome from the Artisan Collection, which will be immaculately dressed by our interior designer experts to give visitors the opportunity to experience what a completed home at the development could look like. As this is a relatively small development there is a limited number of homes available so our advice for prospective homebuyers is to get in contact with us as soon as they can,” added Kim.

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available with prices starting at £354,995.