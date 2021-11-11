Palmares Ocean Living & Golf Reveals Magnificent Luxury Villa

Real estate developer Kronos Homes has spent the past two years raising the bar for resort living in the Western Algarve at luxury resort, Palmares Ocean Living & Golf. Now, the company has revealed the resort’s latest addition: a magnificent brand-new villa designed by RCR Arquitectes.

The villa is the first of eight impressive homes designed by RCR Arquitectes, who scooped the industry’s most prestigious international accolade in 2017, the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Nestled between the Alvor Estuary and the bay of Lagos, Palmares enjoys a stunning scenic setting. The resort’s low-density construction is undertaken in harmony with the surrounding natural environment, meaning that each villa delivers premium views.

Palmares’ villas have been designed to match the resort’s beach and golf lifestyle perfectly. They are within walking distance of all resort facilities, including the 27-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, the spectacular, RCR-designed award-winning Clubhouse that serves as the hub of the resort community and the new fine dining restaurant, Al Sud.

At the same time as providing easy access to the Palmares facilities, the villas also deliver a delightfully private lifestyle that flows beautifully from indoors to out and back again, thanks to their thoughtful design. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa occupies a superb 2,200 square metre plot overlooking the golf course and Bay of Lagos and boasts a total construction area of 490 square metres.

The villa also affords eight terraces including one for each bedroom, and a private swimming pool set at the centre of the building. The terraces include a mixture of covered and uncovered spaces, working seamlessly with the natural landscape to create a fusion between the home and nature – bringing the outside in effortlessly.

Palmares has attracted not only national clients but also an international clientele, with the resort’s ocean view apartments snapped up by Portuguese, British, German, Dutch, Belgian, Swiss and American buyers.

In addition to its exceptional golfing facilities, Palmares opened the doors of its brand-new fine dining restaurant, Al Sud, earlier this year. Home to Michelin-starred Executive Chef Louis Anjos, the restaurant complements the resort’s already-impressive leisure facilities and has been fully booked since opening.

The new villas at Palmares Ocean Living & Golf are part of a masterplan of 460 homes (103 villas, 357 apartments), which will also see the addition of a second five-star hotel (complementing the existing boutique 20-room five-star hotel) and a pool and wellness facilities.