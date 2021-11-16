Panattoni commence construction on three speculative units at V Park, Basingstoke

Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, and Legal & General’s Industrial Property Investment Fund (IPIF) have begun speculatively developing three targeted net zero carbon logistics facilities, totalling 213,350 sq ft, at V Park, Basingstoke.

V Park is located at Viables Industrial Park between junctions 6 and 7 of the M3, well positioned to take advantage of regional axis routes including the M25, A34, M27 and M4, serving the London, Southampton and south east markets. It is part of Panattoni’s commitment to a significant speculative development programme in the UK in response to strong demand from occupiers for immediately available space.

V Park is expected to be completed in Q3 2022. Buckingham Group Contracting has been appointed main contractor on site and demolition has already commenced.

The three facilities of 39,500 sq ft, 77,550 sq ft and 96,300 sq ft will benefit from a market-leading specification, harnessing net zero carbon technology to reduce energy consumption and operating costs. They will be built to a BREEAM rating of ‘Very Good’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ with many sustainable features. They will also benefit from 50m, self-contained yards, electric vehicle charging points, 12.5m clear internal height,15% roof lights and up to 2.5MVa of power is available.

Alex Mitchell, Development Associate at Panattoni, said: “V Park is a superb opportunity for all occupiers looking to service the London, Southampton and south east markets. It will be a net zero carbon development, which not only reflects our commitment to sustainable development but also provides superior energy performance for occupiers”.

The agents for the scheme are CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield. For more information, please click here