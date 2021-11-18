Partners join together as West Cliff Mansions tops out

Partners from joint venture, Bournemouth Development Company, joined together recently (Wednesday 17 November) to celebrate the ‘topping out’ of West Cliff Mansions – a £14 million high-quality collection of 44 one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Bournemouth town centre.

More than 20 guests from joint-venture partners, BCP Council and leading UK town and city-centre regenerator, Muse Developments, along with contractor Parsons and Joyce, attended the traditional event, which included the ceremonial laying of the last paving block by Cllr Philip Broadhead, Portfolio Holder for Development, Growth and Regeneration of BCP Council, on the highest terrace.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Cllr Philip Broadhead, BCP Council’s Portfolio holder for Development, Growth and Regeneration, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong reaction to West Cliff Mansions which is attracting a diverse mix of homeowners choosing to invest and live in Bournemouth town centre. This shows huge confidence in our place, and demonstrates people really are wanting to embrace all that our coastal town centre living can offer. From sunset strolls at Durley Chine, a dip in the ocean, and browsing the many boutique shops, to evenings out soaking up the hustle and bustle that our many independent cafes, bars and restaurants have to offer.

“Building on the strengths of our outstanding environment and globally recognised coastline we are determined for our city region to be world class – a place where people and businesses want to be because of the vibrancy of our communities, the strength of our economy, the skills of our people, the wealth of our culture and the quality of our infrastructure, our environment and quality of life.

“As well as providing new town centre living, West Cliff Mansions is providing a financial return to the local authority for investment in key council services and future regeneration projects.”

Each of the homes have been carefully designed inside and out, offering open-plan kitchen/living/dining spaces as well as access to their own outside space in the form of a private terrace or balcony.

Toby Marden, senior development manager, Bournemouth Development Company, added: “West Cliff Mansions is our fifth residential scheme and is a notable addition to our portfolio which supports our aim to regenerate Bournemouth town centre. In the four months that the sales office has been open we have had strong interest from a diverse mix of buyers from first-time buyers to downsizers as well as second-home purchasers. We have secured a number of off-plan sales ahead of building completion in Summer 2022. This reflects the quality of the scheme but also confidence from our buyers that Bournemouth is a great place to live”.

Toby continued: “The topping out ceremony was a brilliant opportunity for those involved in creating this fantastic residential development to celebrate the progress made so far. The celebration represents a high point not only for the build, but it is also testament to the entire project team who have worked so effectively, diligently and safely together in making such impressive progress.”

For more information on West Cliff Mansions, call 01202 497 232, email WCM@stubbingsltd.co.uk or visit www.westcliffmansions.com