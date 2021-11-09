Peel L&P joins forces with Changing Streams CIC to reduce plastics in construction

Regeneration business Peel L&P, responsible for the UK’s largest regeneration projects including Wirral Waters and Liverpool Waters, has become a member of Changing Streams CIC and has signed up to their Charter that sets out a clear mission and ambition for reducing plastic in the construction industry.

Changing Streams CIC was established in 2019 to tackle plastic pollution in the industry. The construction sector was chosen as the first because, after packaging, this industry is the largest user of plastics – generating over 50,000 tonnes of plastic packaging waste each year in the UK.

Working with The University of Liverpool, Changing Streams acts as the bridge between academia and industry to drive and effect change and reduce our plastic footprint. The Charter includes a commitment from members to significantly reduce plastics in the construction industry, whether in design of the building, materials or packaging.

The association with Changing Streams will bring together Peel L&P’s construction partners with researchers from the University of Liverpool to identify where sustainable plastic-free alternatives can be used in the building sector.

In addition to becoming a member and signing up to the Charter, Peel L&P and Changing Streams are developing a large and pioneering research project at Wirral Waters – one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects with a consented Masterplan of 20 million sq ft, that is very much in delivery phase. The project will involve the largest residential construction project being delivered at Wirral Waters over the next few years, with more details being announced in the coming months.

Dr Gareth Abrahams

Co-Founder and Head of Building Design Research at Changing Streams CIC

Dr Gareth Abrahams, Co-Founder and Head of Building Design Research at Changing Streams CIC, commented; “Whilst the construction industry is one of the largest consumers of plastic in the UK, there have been very few efforts to understand how and why plastic is used in construction and, more importantly, if and where it may be exchanged for plastic-free alternatives.

“This partnership between Peel L&P, Changing Streams CIC and the University of Liverpool is the first dedicated attempt to tackle this issue on a large, landmark scheme. Our first project together will be an initial step in a long-term plan that will help position the Liverpool City Region as a thought leader and driver of change in the construction industry.”

Jo Holden

Sustainability Director for Peel L&P

Jo Holden, Sustainability Director for Peel L&P, said: “At Peel L&P we understand the importance of action on climate change and the drive to sustainability in everything we do. Working in partnership we are already taking action through smart built environments, low carbon energy solutions, functional green public realm and the promotion of sustainable travel options.

“Reduction in the use of plastics in construction represents a huge opportunity to deliver real transformation in the industry. Signing up to the Charter is just the first step. Working in partnership with Changing Streams we will leave no stone unturned in the drive to reduce plastics across our supply chains.”

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development for Peel L&P’s Wirral Waters, added: “We want to make Wirral Waters one of the most sustainable regeneration projects in the UK, and we cannot achieve this without tackling the issue of plastics in the construction process. This collaboration with Changing Streams CIC and The University of Liverpool will bring both industry experience and academic excellence to the project, and we are looking forward to working with the team over the coming months and years.”