PICK EVERARD SECURES AWARD TO TWO KEY CCS FRAMEWORKS

PICK Everard has added two key public sector frameworks to its portfolio following a successful appointment to two of Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) frameworks, allowing it to expand and diversify its service offering for the public sector.

Both the Management Consultancy Framework Three RM6187 (MCF3) and the Estate Management Services (EMS) framework from CCS are accessible to all public sector organisations in the UK.

Pick Everard has been appointed to two lots on the MCF3, covering Business (Lot 1) and Environmental Sustainability and Socio-Economic Development (Lot 9). This framework agreement will run for four years.

Lot 1 covers a diverse range of business services provision and will see Pick Everard delivering services including – but not limited to – business case development, business processes, change management, operational planning and improvement, programme and project management, and value for money reviews.

Meanwhile Lot 9 will cover a wide range of environmental sustainability and socio-economic services, such as climate change adaptation, carbon management and reporting, natural resource management, pollution control, policy development, and social value.

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21 CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Alastair Hamilton, partner at Pick Everard, said: “We are thrilled to have secured these appointments and to be able to support the public sector through these key, central government-led frameworks that will undoubtedly benefit communities around the country.

“Our appointment to MCF3, which is utilised by big players in the market and household names like HS2, will see us acting as cost and project managers in a much wider context, diversifying and expanding the services we offer beyond the property realm in which we have historically worked.

“This secures us among the top project management suppliers in the UK – something we are very proud of – and opens new doors to us as a firm, along with the opportunity to bring the decades of public sector experience within the team to a new portion of the market.

“Using this framework as a delivery vehicle for environmental sustainability services helps secure our continual commitment to sustainability and work towards net carbon zero. We understand how important this is to the public sector at the moment and look forward to supporting those clients in achieving their sustainability goals.”

The firm has also secured Lot 4 of the Estate Management Services framework, namely ‘surveying and strategic advice’ with a term of three years (36 months) with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

This multi-lot framework supports UK public sector bodies and future successor organisations, which includes central government departments. It is also available for use for the bodies and agencies connected with those departments as well as the wider public sector, including, but not limited to local government, health, education, emergency services, housing associations and charities. Services will be delivered primarily within the UK, with some limited requirements overseas.

David Harris, partner at Pick Everard, said: “This marks a significant development in our on-going partnership with CCS, being the first time we have been selected to the Estate Management Services framework. It will allow us to maintain and develop existing relationships within CCS while building new ones within this specific area.

“As well as extending our portfolio of work, these appointments will also solidify Pick Everard’s position in the market and will allow us to continue the growth in the strategic advisory, surveying and asset management areas of the business too. Our multi-disciplinary nature as a firm allows us to provide added value, being able to draw on our in-house expertise for all the commissions we deliver. And ultimately, this allows us to save costs, while maintaining a diamond standard of delivery.”

Pick Everard employs more than 600 staff across its 13 offices, providing a range of project, cost, and design consultancy services. For more information, please visit www.pickeverard.co.uk.