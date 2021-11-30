Places for People honoured at WhatHouse? 2021 awards

Places for People has been honoured with four awards at the UK’s prestigious WhatHouse? awards, known as the Oscars of the new homes industry, which celebrates the country’s best new homes and neighbourhoods. In its 41st year, the awards shone a light on customer-focused housebuilders in a ceremony hosted by Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and presenter Clare Balding.

Places for People’s approach to design was applauded by the judges, with two houses scooping awards in the “Best House” category. Beating off stiff competition from across the UK, Millwood Designer Homes’ Beddington home at Heartenoak Meadows in Kent was awarded Silver with the Wood End at Tornagrain taking Bronze.

The Beddington is an attractive five-bedroom house set in rural Kent, with elevations inspired by the local vernacular architecture and surrounded by an easy-to-maintain garden and views of the countryside. Inside this family home, designed in-house by Pete Bland, thought has been given to the high-end specification while not neglecting the importance of sustainability, with the inclusion of PV panels providing solar energy as well as the provision for a future car charging station within the garage.

The Wood End at Torngrain is located in the Highlands’ newest town just eight miles east of Inverness, a partnership with landowner Moray Estates. Wood End is a three-bedroom house set within this unique landscape, where the architect Ben Pentreath has drawn inspiration from traditions of the Highlands and the rest of Scotland. The properties have been carefully planned to provide modern country living with high quality finishes. The environmental impact has also been considered, with the house well insulated and roof spaces pre-wired for connection to future solar panels

East Wick & Sweetwater at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park secured Silver in the Best Partnership award with Balfour Beaty. This new, residential-lead mixed use community is being delivered in a joint venture on behalf of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC). It’s a thriving new community that seamlessly connects the development with Hackney Wick and Fish Island, and will create more than 1,800 homes, new green spaces and play areas alongside a range of retail and commercial opportunities.

Button House in Hackbridge also scooped Bronze for Best Retirement Development and is delivered by their Brio Retirement Living team. This well-planned community has the ‘wow’ factor thanks to its good-looking exterior and chic communal terrace and attractive interior. Apartments are light and spacious with their own private outdoor space and there is an impressive community ethos throughout, with socialising encouraged by the variety of shared areas such as the bar/brasserie, fitness suite and hobby room.

Commenting on the results, Places for People’s Group Executive Director Scott Black, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the Group, especially amid the unprecedented challenges the industry has faced in 2020/2021.

“As a leading placemaker, we continue to deliver a range of quality affordable homes across the UK and we are delighted to be recognised for the design of our homes, partnership and delivery of retirement living alongside the calibre of entrants in these highly regarded awards.

“As a team, we are proud to play our part in delivering these communities, developments and homes. This is well-deserved recognition of the talents of everyone involved, who share our vision for building places where people will want to live.”

For further information about Places for People, visit www.placesforpeople.co.uk.