Plans approved for Placefirst’s £11m Durham residential scheme

Leading and award-winning build-to-rent provider Placefirst has had plans for an £11m residential development in Esh Winning approved by Durham County Council today.

The development is located six miles west of Durham city centre, and will transform a two-hectare brownfield site that has been derelict for over a decade, including the delivery of 54 bungalows – the largest delivery of bungalows in a generation.

Placefirst, in partnership with architect POD Newcastle and landscape architect Southern Green, will deliver 89 high-quality homes in total, a mix of bungalows and three-bedroom properties, to create a multi-generational community.

As regeneration specialists, Placefirst’s commitment to placemaking and sustainability is showcased through the creation of unique areas of open space and landscaping, which integrate existing high value trees and Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS). The homes will also be modern and energy efficient, minimising fuel bills for residents.

All Placefirst homes and neighbourhoods are specifically designed and built for quality private rental. Esh Winning is no different, and the development is also set to provide a boost to the village, benefiting local services, businesses and amenities. The site’s proximity to the open countryside and green space will be attractive to new residents, as well as being within short commuting distance to key areas of employment.

The planned development represents Placefirst’s continued dedication to the single family housing BTR market, and builds on their strong track record of delivering other schemes including The Welsh Streets in Liverpool, and Sky Edge in Sheffield.

Esh Winning will also follow in the footsteps of other successful Placefirst schemes in the region, such as The Green, a radical transformation of three streets of Victorian houses in Hartlepool, and the hugely popular Scholar’s View, a 116 home new build neighbourhood in Hetton-le-Hole in Sunderland, which is due to be completed in early 2022.

Darran Lawless, development director at Placefirst commented: “We are delighted that Durham County Council has approved our plans to transform this previously derelict site into a high-quality sustainable neighbourhood, with much needed new homes for the local area. This exciting scheme will build on our success within the North East where we are establishing a stunning portfolio of developments.

“Our track record of placemaking and building sustainable communities is reflected in our plans for Esh Winning, which will be a significant regeneration scheme, making a lasting and positive impact on the local community. We look forward to starting work onsite in 2022.”

Ward Councillor Marion Wilson said: “This development will be a fantastic addition to Esh Winning. It’s great to see that 54 much needed bungalows will be brought to the village along with family housing. This development will help support and retain local businesses and bring economic benefit to the area.”