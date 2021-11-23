An apprentice who works for a property maintenance company has won an award from the college where he studies. Sam Cooper, an apprentice property maintenance operative at Platform Property Care – a subsidiary of Platform Housing Group, one of the UK’s largest social landlords – has been awarded a Best Progress Award from Herefordshire and Ludlow College.

Sam started at Platform Housing Group in November 2020 as an apprentice working towards becoming a multi skilled engineer. He combines his time at Platform with his college course which includes brickwork, plumbing, carpentry, decorating and electrics.

Platform Housing Group has worked closely with Herefordshire and Ludlow College for more than 10 years, seeing many apprentices complete their studies with its support in areas including plumbing and heating, electrical and carpentry. In 2020, the two organisations worked together to introduce the property maintenance operative – or PMO – role into Platform Property Care under the apprenticeship umbrella.

“Sam joined us just over a year ago, successfully gaining one of eight property maintenance operative apprenticeships placements from more than 70 applicants. This was Sam’s first success! Since then Sam has consistently demonstrated the values we believe he possessed from the point of his interview,” said Adam Rudge, Head of Voids at Platform Housing Group.

Sam is a humble man who has shown honesty, commitment and dedication to learn his trade, whether this be at college or onsite in one of our empty homes. Sam is a likeable person who has fitted well into the wider void team and has developed a strong working relationship based on mutual respect with his mentor. We are all so proud of Sam and would like to encourage him to build on the success he has justifiably achieved to date.”

The college awards take place annually to reward the students for their hard work.

“This is a new qualification in its first year; Sam had lots to learn, including skills, knowledge and behaviours and new surroundings at college and in his workplace. He has taken it all in his stride and his commitment during what has been a tough year has been excellent. Well done Sam,” added Brian Rodgers, Apprenticeship Support and Marketing Officer at Herefordshire and Ludlow College.

“Platform continues to develop its apprenticeship programme; it is not just the number of apprentices that is impressive but the individual support the apprentices receive from this forward thinking and vibrant company. Each apprentice has a mentor and is able to access support and guidance within the company. The contact with the college is superb and we have established a great working relationship. Platform most definitely put their apprentices first and is with them every step of the way. An excellent company and a well deserved award for Sam.”

Since September 2021, 17 new apprentices have joined Platform Property Care; with 30 apprentices in total, this equates to 5 per cent of its total workforce.