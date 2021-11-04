Rotpunkt Prepare for 2022 with Virtual Hausmesse

Following a phenomenal response to the company’s latest innovations that were revealed during the Küchenmeile on 18th to 24th September, Rotpunkt, leading carbon neutral manufacturer of quality German kitchen furniture follow-up with Hausmesse 21: a specially curated virtual in-house exhibition.

Ensuring all UK customers can explore its latest product offerings – in person or remotely – Rotpunkt, now virtually open its doors so visitors can experience online:

2022 Brand & Product Presentation(s) in 3D

360° Virtual Tour: live interactive walk-through of the flagship Rotpunkt Showroom in Germany, made available online

Downloads: 2022 Product Innovations | 90 Year Anniversary Book

“In line with our 2022 brand promise to ‘stay connected’, we want to make sure our customers have the option to explore all of the new products around their business schedule, not ours. With supply chains facing unprecedented disruption globally, we are determined to safeguard our retailers and ensure plenty of resources for them to stay resilient, accessible and competitive in the marketplace,” explains Matt Phillips, Head of UK Operations at Rotpunkt.

“Our virtual tour is designed to be super-easy to navigate and our UK team are available to help customers choose the best individual packages for their retail profiles and customer demographics. A key marker of our sales and support strategy is to offer dealers the ability to present our full range of new products at the point of sale, which is why we are also upgrading our Inspiration Point concept next year, with a range of added-value digital solutions.

“We predict in 2022 even more capacity for new kitchens and home improvements, with a focus on custom utility and storage zones, architectural kitchen living spaces and combinations of wood and block colour. With this in mind, we look forward to introducing our new product innovations at Kbb Birmingham 2022 next March, to continue connecting with our growing retail community face-to-face.”