RTPI responds to Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee report

Richard Blyth, Head of Policy at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), said: “This Select Committee report offers a comprehensive analysis of the role of local authorities in reaching net zero.

“We are delighted to have given evidence for this report based on our ground breaking research on net zero and that the committee has taken this on board. The Select Committee notes our call for a dedicated fund of £67m so that each planning authority can have a full-time planner dedicated to climate change.

“The planning system is well-placed to lead the way to net zero as it can be the platform from which low emission, placed-based communities are formed. Our latest report Urban Planning After Covid-19 explains the ways in which planning is crucial to a low carbon future.”