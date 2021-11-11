SAINT-GOBAIN TO INVEST IN 4,500 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING POINTS AND 3,200 ELECTRIC AND HYBRID CARS

As the COP 26 conference focusses on decarbonizing transportation, SAINT-GOBAIN UK & IRELAND, one of the UK’s largest manufacturers and distributors of building solutions has announced the signing of a new partnership with ROLEC, one of the UK’s leading charging manufacturers, to support the delivery of a 1,000 charger point network across Saint-Gobain’s sites, offices and retail branches over the next 5 years.

The agreement comes on top of Saint-Gobain’s recent commitment to move all of its 3,200 company cars to fully electric by the end of 2023 [or hybrid if only absolutely essential as a stepping stone to electric], investments in new Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [HVO] HGV’s, which will reduce CO 2 per mile by around 90% for its British Gypsum, Artex and some distribution brands and the roll out of electric Mechanical Handling Equipment.

The 1,000 charging point network is in addition to Saint-Gobain’s commitment to install an electric car charging point fitted at 3,200 company car drivers’ homes where they are able to accommodate a charging point.