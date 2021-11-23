SCAPE SCOTLAND APPOINTS FRAMEWORK MANAGER TO BOOST PUBLIC SECTOR CONSTRUCTION

SCAPE Scotland, one of Scotland’s leading public sector procurement authorities, has appointed a new framework manager to lead its partner relationships and support best-in-class procurement across the nation’s public sector built environment projects.

Gary Meechan joins SCAPE Scotland following eight years with construction consultancy Currie & Brown, where he was most recently associate project manager, specialising in delivering projects for public sector clients including the NHS.

In the newly created role, Gary will work closely with SCAPE Scotland’s construction and consultancy partners, including contractors on its £2bn, net zero-ready Construction framework, to enhance the quality and social value generated by projects for its public sector clients. Partners on the recently launched framework include Kier, Morgan Sindall and McLaughlin & Harvey. Consultancy partners include Faithful & Gould, Triskelion & Arup.

As well as managing and supporting SCAPE’s delivery partners in Scotland, Gary will also ensure the smooth-running of SCAPE’s construction frameworks in Northern Ireland, delivered by Graham and McLaughlin & Harvey.

The new hire represents further investment in Scotland for the procurement authority, which appointed Lillian McDowall as senior business manager in April. Lillian is currently leading SCAPE Scotland’s client engagement team, which supports local authorities in driving community regeneration and economic growth through construction.

SCAPE Scotland currently works with more than 45 public bodies, generating revenues in excess of £400m for Scottish contractors through its frameworks. With projects currently being delivered for clients including the City of Edinburgh Council, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Perth & Kinross Council, Edinburgh University and East Dunbartonshire Council.

Gary Meechan, framework manager at SCAPE Scotland, said: “Regenerating the public estate will be at the heart of the Scottish government’s plans and approach to the climate emergency in the coming years. As such, it’s imperative that local authorities and other public sector organisations are able to make the most of investment in infrastructure with the support of best-in-class procurement advice and experienced contractors whose goals are aligned with their own. Our delivery partners have a long track record of helping public sector clients achieve their objectives, and I’m looking forward to working with both groups to accelerate project delivery, drive innovation and generate community benefits for the Scottish public sector.”

Andy Bacon, operations director at SCAPE Scotland, said: “Gary’s appointment represents the latest investment in our team as we continue to strengthen our support for the public sector while aiding the growth of an extensive local supply chain across Scotland. His experience bridging the gap between client and contractor is incredibly valuable and will no doubt aid the success of our latest generation of consultancy and construction frameworks, which continue to see our projects deliver positive and sustainable legacies for local communities.”