Showhome Set to Open at Forest Hill Development

A showhome is set to be unveiled this month at a new development on a former school site in Forest Hill. Bellway London Partnerships will be opening the doors to a showhome at Dacres Wood Court – a 59-apartment development on the former home of Our Lady and St Philip Neri Infant School – on Saturday 6 November.

The homes, off Mayow Road, will be one, two and three-bedroom apartments, 20 of which will be provided as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership.

“Viewing the showhome at Dacres Wood Court will provide the perfect opportunity for buyers to visualise what it would be like to live in one of these brand-new apartments. This will be the first time visitors have the chance to look inside a completed home and we expect there to be a lot of interest in doing so. Sales are already going well and we anticipate that high level of demand to continue. The showhome, which is the first property to be completed on site, is a perfect example of the quality apartments on offer at Dacres Wood Court,” said Amie Triphook-Cole, Head of Sales for Bellway London Partnerships.

The show apartment features an open plan living space off an entrance hall, with two bedrooms – one of which includes a suggested home-working zone, and a family bathroom.

“The open-plan kitchen has integrated appliances and flows seamlessly into the dining and living area, which leads onto a terrace. All apartments will have a private outdoor space, giving buyers the option to work outside if the weather is kind or just to enjoy relaxing in the fresh air. All the homes within this development are below the London Help to Buy price cap and are proving to be extremely popular with first time-buyers. Work continues to progress well and we hope to see our first completions later this year, when we’ll welcome the first residents onto the development,” added Amie.

London Help to Buy enables first-time buyers to secure a new-build home in the capital with a five per cent deposit and a 55 per cent mortgage. The remaining 40 per cent is provided in the form of a Government-backed equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

The scheme, which runs until 2023, is now only available to first-time buyers and on homes under the regional price cap – which for London is £600,000. There are one, two and three-bedroom apartments currently on sale at Dacres Wood Court, with prices starting from £354,495.