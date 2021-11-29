Sodexo UK & Ireland launches Accelerator innovation lab with new partner L Marks

Sodexo, a leading food and facilities management services provider, has partnered with innovation specialist L Marks to launch its innovation lab in the UK and Ireland.

Sodexo’s Accelerator innovation programme has already launched in China, Brazil, India, France and Sweden, and from January 2022 will focus on the UK and Ireland market.

To launch Accelerator in the UK and Ireland, Sodexo has partnered with L Marks – an innovation specialist with experience of running over 70 programmes with some of the world’s leading companies.

L Marks will work with Sodexo to identify four areas to focus and attract start-ups and scale-ups who provide innovative new solutions. They will then be approached and given the opportunity to pitch to work with Sodexo and help the company develop its offer to meet the future of work needs its clients expect.

Through collaboration with start-ups, the programme will drive innovations in technology that improve the workplace experience, aligning with Sodexo’s vast portfolio of expertise on workspace and work-life services, Vital Spaces.

In January 2022, L Marks will kick-start its scouting campaign to identify early and growth stage companies operating in the food service and facilities management space. Once identified, L Marks will offer them a unique opportunity to take their innovative ideas to the next level through Sodexo’s Accelerator platform.

Through the Accelerator programme the selected start-ups and scale-ups will be given the chance to work with Sodexo’s experts over a ten-week period to fine tune their solutions in a live customer environment.

Julie Ennis, CEO Corporate Services, Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

“It is critical that Sodexo is agile and provides clients with forward-thinking solutions, powered by the latest technology. We have a fantastic track record of partnering with small and medium enterprises to achieve that aim.

“At Sodexo, we believe deeply in doing good business in a good way. That’s why we leverage our expertise to not only optimise the efficiency of our clients’ businesses, but to have a powerful, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Daniel Saunders, CEO L Marks said:

“Sodexo has decades of industry knowledge and a global client footprint. L Marks is delighted to work alongside Sodexo to create and launch their first UK & Ireland Accelerator.

“As businesses safely reopen their workplaces following the past 18 months, Sodexo Accelerator will enable them to embrace entrepreneurial ideas and creative talent to create a step change in the industry and drive business forward.”