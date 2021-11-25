Start 2022 in a Luxury New Home

In a bid to make up for the stunted celebrations of 2020, the opportunity to end this year in style could come in the form of securing a brand-new luxury home. Millwood Designer Homes is happy to provide a gift that isn’t just for Christmas, with a number of stunning properties available to reserve in time for Christmas. By reserving one of these highly sought-after homes, 2022 could prove to be the start of an exciting new adventure.

Aiming to provide buyers with a fantastic end to the year and the perfect start to 2022, a selection of Millwood’s properties across Sussex and Surrey are available to reserve in time for Christmas. Three examples of a luxury home ready to buy in time for the festive season are Hollyhock Cottage at Cherry Tree Lane – a three-bedroom semi-detached property nestled in the picturesque Surrey village of Ewhurst -, Bell Flower Cottage, a two-bedroom property also at Cherry Tree Lane and The Warnham, a four-bedroom semi-detached home located at Lillybank, in the historic East Sussex town of Battle.

“Both Cherry Tree Lane and Lillybank have proved very popular to homebuyers this year, with many looking to move into areas that perfectly balance urban and rural living. Sussex and Surrey are two of the most highly regarded areas in the South of England, and house-hunters have a fantastic opportunity to treat themselves this Christmas and reserve one of these spectacular homes, ready to move into next year. For many, Christmas 2020 was one to forget, but by cementing one of these stunning new homes, Christmas 2021 could be one that new homeowners will remember forever,” said Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Millwood Designer Homes.

Hollyhock Cottage is a charming three-bedroom semi-detached luxury home at Cherry Tree Lane in Ewhurst. The landscaped front garden with feature planting mirrors the serene Surrey setting, and the open-plan living/dining area provides families the perfect environment to entertain others during future festivities. The spacious kitchen/breakfast room comes equipped with a comprehensive range of wall and floor cabinets with laminate worktops, and comes with fully integrated appliances including a double oven with grill, fridge/freezer, washer/dryer and a dishwasher. The property also enjoys a garage, ideal to store the family vehicle. This wonderful home is priced at £597,500 and is perfectly placed in an ideal location that fuses the convenience of city links with the luxury of living in the countryside.

Also available at Cherry Tree Lane is Bell Flower Cottage, a two-bedroom semi-detached luxury home priced at £422,500. Offering the perfect first home or a downsizer’s retreat, the stylish property is benefits from a fully open-plan downstairs, with the kitchen/dining/living room all rolled into one. The kitchen hosts a number of integrated appliances including a double oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer and fridge/freezer. Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a luxurious en suite bathroom and fitted wardrobe, whilst a spacious family bathroom and second bedroom complete the first floor. Exteriorly, the landscaped rear garden offers space for the homeowners to make the most of time spent outside.

At Lillybank in Battle, East Sussex, Millwood has recently released a number of four-bedroom properties available to purchase off-plan now. Offering the perfect abode for families looking for a fresh start in 2022, The Warnham is a four-bedroom semi-detached property set across three floors and priced at £545,000. Ideal for multi-generational living with plenty of space for all the family, the ground floor enjoys an open-plan dining/kitchen area with a number of integrated appliances including an induction hob, double oven, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. On the first floor is the cosy living room with French doors leading out onto the rear garden. The second bedroom with an en-suite is also located on this floor, along with the third bedroom and a separate family bathroom. The second floor is dedicated to the plush master bedroom – which comes complete with an en suite and and walk-in wardrobe, alongside an adaptable fourth bedroom, offering the perfect place to set up a remote working space. The property also enjoys a number of beneficial additions, including a utility room, cloakroom and a car port to store the family vehicle.