State of the art veterinary hospital coming to West Longbridge

St. Modwen, the UK’s leading developer of new communities and high-quality homes, has received planning permission from Birmingham City Council to build a new state of the art veterinary hospital which will create up to 150 skilled new jobs at West Longbridge Business Park. . It represents a major milestone in the development of the park as it becomes a leading centre for science and technology, medicine, precision engineering and R&D.

Work on the two-storey hospital and its 3-acre site at the southern gateway of West Longbridge will start early next year with a planned opening in 2023. When complete, the new facility will deliver best-in-class care and treatment and will be a centre of veterinary excellence for the region.

This first element of West Longbridge Business Park will lead the way for the rest of the development. West Longbridge Business Park will create up to 5,000 new jobs, with work on access roads and landscaping already underway following £20m of infrastructure investment in partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The new hospital will feature research, treatment, diagnostic, laboratory and administrative space and will have the most advanced medical equipment including CT and MRI scanners.

The building will be located next to spacious parkland and will benefit from access to new meadow spaces and native hedgerows, with foot and cycle paths providing direct access to and from Longbridge Town Centre and its extensive retail and leisure facilities.

Planning permission for the building was sought by St. Modwen on behalf of IVC Evidensia, Europe’s leading veterinary care provider with 21,000 staff based across 12 countries, including the UK.

West Longbridge Business Park offers unbeatable local, regional and national connectivity and is a sustainable addition to the wider £1bn Longbridge masterplan. In addition to the business park, the investment will see an attractive new residential neighbourhood of 350 homes also created.

Elliot Sellars, Development Director at St. Modwen, said: “The new hospital for IVC Evidensia will be a real centrepiece for Longbridge, providing new jobs and opportunities as well as cutting edge new treatment and facilities. It is the first key element of West Longbridge and sets a high bar for what we will be delivering at West Longbridge.

“As we continue discussions with other potential occupiers, we are building on the progress and ongoing investment we have already delivered across Longbridge. We are committed to creating a high-quality business park integrated into the region’s business eco-system here at West Longbridge and look forward to making further announcements about the progress of the site in the near future.”

John Turkington, Head of Referral Business Development at IVC Evidensia adds: “Our new hospital is now one step closer and once open will provide industry leading veterinary facilities for communities in Birmingham and throughout the West Midlands. It will offer a 24/7 service and utilise the latest technology to deliver the best diagnoses and treatments available.”

“Our new state-of-the-art hospital in Longbridge will be staffed with experienced, high-calibre teams and has been designed to enable the best outcomes through working collaboratively in a sustainable and rewarding working environment that delivers the excellence in client and patient care which we have become known for.”