‘Strong interest’ as CGX Connect breaks ground at Gloucestershire Airport

Montel Civil Engineering starts work to deliver access and services for CGX Connect

Ground break is catalyst for unlocking the potential of strategic economic development at airport

Works supported by £1.885 million Growth Deal funding through GFirst LEP

A flagship new Gloucestershire development with the potential to deliver more than 1,500 new jobs has broken ground and is already reporting ‘strong interest’ as the region’s economy continues to bounce back.

CGX Connect is a new commercial development located on land within the northern perimeter of Gloucestershire Airport between the existing Anson and Meteor business parks. When completed it will provide around 30,000 sqm of flexible floor space in a prime location for businesses operating in the logistics and industrial sectors.

Westcountry-based Montel Civil Engineering will create an entrance into the development, divert and protect existing and new services, and widen access to the B4063 to allow a dedicated right turn for those coming from the west. To do this, it will clear the site, create suitable drainage using existing sewers, construct new carriageway with two pedestrian refuges, and install streetlights, signage and road markings.

Work is expected to take 20 weeks in total, with completion scheduled for Spring 2022. Montel was selected as the contractor for the work by Gloucester-based project manager Vitruvius.

GFirst LEP is providing £1.885 million in Growth Deal funding to support this infrastructure work needed to deliver the new development.

Karen Taylor, Managing Director Gloucestershire Airport, said:

“With such a good location close to the road network and with the airport on its doorstep, we’re already seeing interest in CGX Connect from businesses across Gloucestershire, the West Country and further afield.

“It will play a key part in our sustainable business growth in the decade ahead, so we’re excited to now be at a point when we can start to unlock CGX Connect’s potential.”

Mark Price, Managing Director, Vitruvius Management Services, said:

“It’s hugely satisfying to see work getting underway, having partnered with Gloucestershire Airport on CGX Connect as part of its ambitious ten-year plan. As project managers, we’ll continue to keep things on time and to budget, to create quality flexible space for growing commercial and industrial businesses.”

David Owen, Chief Executive, GFirst LEP, said: “We’re proud to deliver Growth Deal funding for such an ambitious transformational project in the county, delivering up to 1,500 quality jobs. It’s fantastic to help break ground on a such a key development for Gloucestershire.”

Simon Turbutt, Managing Director, Montel Civil Engineering, said: “We’ve a proven expertise and an excellent track record working as principal contractor on traditional schemes as well as larger design and construction projects. So the team’s delighted to have been selected to deliver such a high-profile project.”

A construction plan has been carefully developed to avoid impacting the operations of existing nearby businesses. In addition to writing directly to residents and businesses to keep them informed on the progress of the works, Montel has put in place a dedicated 24-hour helpline 07795 415752 for any queries as the work progresses. A project specific webpage will also be regularly updated with details of the works progress – including advance notice of any temporary traffic management systems that might be put in place. The project webpage can be found at: www.montelcivilengineering.co.uk/project/cgx-business-park-infrastructure-works/

For information about the CGX Connect and Gloucestershire Airport, contact the Gloucestershire Airport team direct by emailing CommunityRelations@gloucestershireairport.co.uk orcalling 0800 062 2985.