The Grange Development Receives Planning Permission

Torridge District Council has approved Devonshire Homes’ planning application for 225 new homes off Manteo Way in East-the-Water, Bideford for The Grange development. Devonshire Homes worked collaboratively with Torridge District Council officers throughout the nine-month application process, culminating in a recommendation for approval which was supported by the Planning Committee on 5th November 2021.

The development, named The Grange, will offer a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes and include 45 affordable homes. Construction at The Grange will begin early next year with the show homes expected to be open in December 2022.

The Grange will be a return to North Devon for the privately owned housebuilder, following its previous success in Barnstaple, Landkey, Pilton and Chulmleigh.

In addition to delivering private and affordable homes where there is an acute need, Devonshire Homes will make a number of significant financial contributions under the S106 which include: £816k towards primary education, £75k towards Bideford skatepark and £48k towards Special Educational Needs (SEN).

“We look forward to returning to North Devon, bringing much-needed new build homes to the local community. The Grange will offer an excellent mix of high-quality new homes that are close to open green space, well placed for local amenities and served by good transport links. We will begin construction in 2022 and anticipate the first homes being released for sale later in the year. Prospective homeowners can visit the Devonshire Homes website now to register their interest, ensuring they will be the first to know when these homes are ready to reserve,” commented Angus Cook, Managing Director at Devonshire Homes.

Angus continued: “This is an exciting end to the year for Devonshire Homes which has celebrated a strong performance over the last 12 months with a turnover of more than £39 million. Post pandemic, property is in high demand, particularly in the South West, so we’re pleased that The Grange will bring new, affordable homes to people who need them. With one to five bedroom homes available, there will be homes to suit all kinds of buyers who are at different stages on the property ladder.

“We received great feedback from our customers who bought homes at our Landkey site, Mazzard View, which was build complete in 2019, so we look forward to expanding our portfolio in North Devon and would welcome hearing of further opportunities to purchase land and deliver more new homes. Devonshire Homes is aspiring towards growth, supported by joint venture partners such as The Housing Growth Partnership, as well as our revolving credit facility with Lloyds.”

The Grange will be located in East-the-Water, a residential suburb of Bideford which is close to the A39, Atlantic Highway and A361, ensuring excellent commuter links to North Devon and further afield.

Devonshire Homes is a multi award-winning West Country house builder specialising in creating high-quality homes across the South West since 1992. Current developments include: Tarka View, Crediton; Longston Cross, Bovey Tracey; Applegate Park, Kingsbridge and Gwallon Keas, St. Austell.