Two New Data Appointments at Platform Housing Group

Housing association Platform Housing Group, one of the largest social housing landlords in the UK, has welcomed Felicity Cort and James Robinson as its two new appointments as data assurance analysts. Felicity and James are part of a new team at Platform with a remit to raise and continually improve data quality throughout the Group.

Felicity, who began work with the organisation in 2015 when it was Waterloo Housing, will, in her new role, investigate and improve data, making sure it remains compliant and fit for purpose. “I am delighted to take up this new role; by continuing to improve our data and the trust surrounding it, we can pass this trust onto our customers. I will really enjoy working in a role where I can make a difference,” Felicity said.

In James’ role, he will ensure the accuracy, completeness and reliability of data across the Group allowing operational teams to perform their roles efficiently and to a good quality. James began with the Group in 2017 as an apprentice when it was Waterloo Housing. “Platform Housing Group is an employer that offers opportunities for progression and new learning. The better quality our data is, the better our business processes will be. I look forward to playing a part in this,” James said.

“We are delighted to welcome Felicity and James to this newly formed team; both roles will be pivotal in understanding data needs, identifying issues and challenges, improving processes to maintain integrity, drive performance and manage risks. We wish them all the luck in their new roles,” commented on the two appointments at Platform Housing Group, Colin Bailey, Head of Information Governance and Assurance at Platform Housing Group.

Platform Housing Group, which owns more than 47,000 homes in total, completed 1448 homes in 2019/20 (1,598 in 2018/19) at an investment of £258m (£228m in 2018/19). The Group also built more social rented homes – at a figure of 981 – during the past 2 years in England than any other provider, 523 in 2019/20, almost 33% of the total homes built.

Platform Housing Group’s operating area is from Herefordshire in the West to the Lincolnshire coast in the East, and from the Derbyshire Dales in the North to the Cotswolds in the South.